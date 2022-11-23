Royal Enfield Hunter 350 sales cross 50,000 units within three months of launch

The all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has crossed the 50,000 unit sales milestone within three months of its India launch. This motorcycle is currently priced from Rs 1.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield launched the much-awaited Hunter 350 in India in August this year. The all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is currently the company’s most affordable offering and also one of the best-selling motorcycles. Now, within three months of the launch, it has crossed the 50,000 unit sales milestone in the country.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Month-wise sales figures

Month Hunter 350 Sales August 2022 18,197 units September 2022 17,118 units October 2022 15,445 units

Ever since its launch in the country, Royal Enfield has managed to sell more than 15,000 units of the Hunter 350 every month. The Hunter 350 is currently one of the best-selling motorcycles for this Chennai-based Indian two-wheeler manufacturer. It takes on the likes of the TVS Ronin, Honda CB350RS, Jawa Forty-Two, Yezdi Roadster, etc.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Specs and Price

Powering the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a 349cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It gets a disc brake at the front and a disc/drum option at the rear with single or dual-channel ABS.

For suspension duties, the motorcycle sports telescopic forks at the front and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. It rides on 17-inch tyres. In terms of features, the Hunter 350 gets a digital-analogue instrument cluster and an optional Tripper navigation pod. The all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is currently priced from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 1.69 lakh, ex-showroom.

