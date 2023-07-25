Royal Enfield Hunter 350 sales cross 2 lakh units within a year of launch: Details

The sales of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 have crossed the 2 lakh mark within a year of launch. Priced from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 1.75 lakh, ex-showroom, it is the most affordable RE on sale in India.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 made its India debut in August last year. Within a year of its launch, this entry-level roadster has become one of the best-selling motorcycles for RE in the country. In fact, more than two lakh units of the Hunter 350 have been sold in the last eleven months. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is priced from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 1.75 lakh, ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a 349cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 RPM and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and it is claimed to deliver a mileage of 36.2 kmpl.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price and availability

Priced from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 1.75 lakh, ex-showroom, the Hunter 350 is the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle on sale in India. It rivals the TVS Ronin, Jawa 42, Yezdi Roadster, etc. In addition to India, the Hunter 350 is available in Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Thailand, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. It will soon be launched in Brazil as well.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the Hunter 350’s sales milestone, B. Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “The Hunter 350 is, undoubtedly, the most popular motorcycle launched in the mid-size motorcycle segment over the last year. We are very proud that in less than one year since its launch, the Hunter has amassed a proud community of more than two hundred thousand riders across the world. Not just in India, the Hunter 350 is increasingly growing in popularity across international markets as well.”

