Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro vs Metro differences explained. We highlight the changes between the two Royal Enfield Hunter 350 models to help you understand the Retro and Metro variants better.

The long wait is finally over and the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is now officially on sale, launched at Rs 1.49 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). The new Hunter 350 is the most affordable RE on sale, and unlike the other models, features a host of new changes. However, what has left buyers confused is the difference between the two models — Retro and Metro.

We take a detailed look at the Royal Enfield Retro and Metro variants to explain what differentiates the models, which will make it easier when choosing the new Royal Enfield Hunter.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro vs Metro – Wheels

The biggest difference between both variants of the newly-launched Royal Enfield Hunter is the wheels. Both versions of the Hunter 350 get 17-inch front and rear wheels, however, the Retro variant gets spoke wheels while the Metro gets alloy wheels. There is a change in tyre sizes as well, as the budget-friendly Hunter 350 Retro gets 110/80-17 and 120/80-17 tyres with tubes while the more expensive Metro is wrapped in 110/70-17 front and 140/70-17 rear tubeless tyres.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro vs Metro – Brakes

Another key difference between the two variants is the brakes. The affordable Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro gets a disc brake up front with a single-channel ABS and a drum brake at the rear — could be the deal-breaker for some. The Metro variant gets disc brakes front and rear with a dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro vs Metro – Instrumentation

The third key difference between the new Hunter 350 Retro and Metro is the speedometer — the Retro variant gets a basic analogue meter with a small digital reading, while the more expensive Metro version gets a larger analogue meter with a comparatively larger digital reading.

This may not be a deal-breaker as the instrument console does not offer smartphone connectivity, however, Royal Enfield does offer its Tripper navigation system as an accessory, which can be opted for regardless of the Hunter 350 variant one chooses.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro vs Metro – Lighting

The lighting department could be a deal-breaker again. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro gets a round taillamp with rectangular blinkers, and a single round headlight, which is all halogen. On the Metro variant of the new Hunter 350, the tail lamp is round again, but gets round LED blinkers, while retaining the round halogen headlight.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro vs Metro – Grab handle

The rear grab handle also differs between the two Royal Enfield Hunter 350 variants. The Retro gets a basic pillion grabrail, while the Metro gets a sleeker-looking unit, which just looks better. Again, this may not be a deal-breaker as they do not contribute to the actual running of the motorcycle.

Owing to the differences mentioned above, there is a difference in pricing as well. The new Hunter 350 is available in three variants and the prices are as below.