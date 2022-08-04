Royal Enfield Hunter 350 officially revealed by company’s MD [Video]

The all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been officially revealed by the company’s MD ahead of its official launch on August 7. Read along and watch the video to see what the Hunter 350 looks and sounds like!

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the much-awaited Hunter 350 in India on August 7, 2022. Ahead of its official debut, the company’s Managing Director, Siddhartha Lal, has posted a short video on his social media platforms, revealing the motorcycle’s design. One can also listen to what the exhaust note of the new Hunter 350 sounds like in the clip.

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 seems quite interesting in terms of design. It is a compact motorcycle with a sporty retro appeal. At the front, it gets a circular headlamp but with no LEDs. However, there are subtle blacked-out bits and fork cover gaiters. The side profile of the motorcycle reveals the ‘Hunter 350’ badge and it flaunts a dual-tone colour scheme.

The Hunter 350 gets a stubby exhaust, ten-spoke alloy wheels and a single-piece seat. Also, in terms of features, the motorcycle sports an offset twin-pod instrument cluster, one of them being the Tripper navigation pod which might be sold as an accessory. Powering the Hunter 350 will be the same 349cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled, FI engine that also does its duty in the Meteor 350 and new-gen Classic 350.

This motor churns out 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque in other Royal Enfield motorcycles and is expected to deliver similar output in the Hunter 350 as well, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Upon launch, the new Hunter 350 might become the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle on sale in India and it will take on the likes of the TVS Ronin, Honda H’ness CB350, etc.

