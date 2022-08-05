Royal Enfield Hunter 350 mileage details revealed: Claims 36.2 kmpl

The mileage figure of the all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been officially revealed ahead of its launch on August 7, 2022. This 350cc retro motorcycle is claimed to deliver a mileage of 36.2 kmpl.

Royal Enfield has finally taken the wraps off the much-awaited Hunter 350. The all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be launched in India on August 7, 2022. It will share its mechanicals with the new-generation Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. The company has also revealed the specifications, mileage, and other details about this new 350cc retro motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Engine Specs and Mileage

The new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled, fuel-injected motor that churns out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 RPM and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and it is claimed to deliver a mileage of 36.2 kmpl.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Cycle Parts

Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350 gets 41mm telescopic front forks and 6-step adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch tyres and one can choose between spoke wheels and alloys, depending on the variant. For braking duties, it gets a 300mm disc at the front and a 270mm unit at the rear with dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Launch Date and Price

The all-new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be offered in two variants – Retro and Metro. Its prices will be officially announced on August 7 and upon launch, it is expected to be the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle on sale in the country. The new Meteor 350 will rival the likes of the TVS Ronin, Jawa Forty-Two, Honda H’ness CB350, etc.

