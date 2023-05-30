Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets second price hike: New vs old price list

The prices of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 have been increased once again. RE’s most affordable motorcycle is now priced from Rs 1.49 lakh to Rs 1.75 lakh, ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 was introduced in India in August last year and it has been garnering good sales numbers for the company. This Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer’s most affordable offering has now got dearer once again. The prices of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 have been hiked by Rs 3,000 and here is its new vs old price list.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: New vs old price list

Hunter 350 variant New price Old price Difference Retro Hunter Factory Series Rs 1.49 lakh Rs 1.49 lakh No hike Metro Hunter Dapper Series Rs 1.70 lakh Rs 1.67 lakh Rs 3,000 Metro Hunter Rebel Series Rs 1.75 lakh Rs 1.72 lakh Rs 3,000

Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350 is offered in two trim levels, Retro and Metro, which are spread across three variants. The prices of the Hunter 350 now range from Rs 1.49 lakh to Rs 1.75 lakh, ex-showroom. It takes on the likes of the TVS Ronin, Jawa 43, Honda CB350RS, etc.

The Hunter 350 directly rivals the TVS Ronin

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Hunter 350 is a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled, fuel-injected motor that churns out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 RPM and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and this motorcycle is claimed to deliver a mileage of 36.2 kmpl.

Royal Enfield will launch several new motorcycles in the coming months

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India:

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch some much-awaited motorcycles in the coming months. The list includes the likes of the new-generation Bullet 350 and the Himalayan 450 which are likely to make their market debut within this year. Royal Enfield is also working on a 450cc naked roadster based on the Himalayan 450, ShotGun 650 and a fully-faired version of the Continental GT 650.

