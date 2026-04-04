Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets new ‘base premium’ model for 2026: Check price, two new colours for top variants

For 2026, Royal Enfield has added a new Hunter 350 model that sits between the base model and the mid-spec/fully-equipped variants.

Royal Enfield has updated the Hunter 350 for 2026, and in order to make it more accessible, there’s a new variant with a much lower price tag. Alongside the new Base Premium variant, there are two bold new colour options for the top variant. The announcement was made at the HunterHood event and comes just days after the brand made announcements for the updated Guerrilla 450 for 2026. Royal Enfield has made no mechanical changes to the engine, though, and some of the colours from the previous year have been retained.

Hence, you still get the refined 349cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled J-series engine featuring electronic fuel injection and a long-stroke design (72mm x 85.8mm bore x stroke). The engine makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 RPM and a strong low-end torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 RPM, thereby making it ideal for city riding. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch, promising refined throttle response, good mid-range pull, and a claimed fuel efficiency of around 36 kmpl.

Hunter 350 gets new ‘Base Premium’ variant

The Hunter 350 has had a base variant for the last few years, offering spoke wheels with tube tyres, single-channel ABS and a simple black colourway, along with a simpler speedometer unit. For 2026, Royal Enfield has added a new model that sits between the base model and the mid-spec fully-equipped variants. It’s called the Base Premium variant, and is offered in a sleek Tarmac Black finish. It brings several premium upgrades at a more affordable price.

The Hunter 350 Premium Base

ALSO READ Royal Enfield sharpens the streets with new Guerrilla 450 Apex

Some of the key features of the Base Premium include:

– Alloy wheels for better handling and reduced maintenance compared to traditional spoke rims.

– A modern digi-analogue instrument cluster paired with Royal Enfield’s signature rotary switchgear from the top-spec variants. You don’t get the Tripper navigation.

– An updated round halogen headlamp borrowed from the 2024 top-variant.

– Slip and assist clutch is now standard on this variant, along with single-channel ABS for safety. The rear wheel comes with drum brake setup.

– A new stitched seat and split grab rail.

These additions make the Base Premium a well-rounded option for city riders seeking style and practicality without stepping up to the highest trim.

The new Hunter 350 Base Premium variant in Tarmac Black is available at Rs 1,49,900 (ex-showroom).

Hunter 350 top variant gets new colours

Royal Enfield has also introduced two new colourways for the Top variant, focusing on a more youthful design theme:

Hunter 350 new colours

– Mumbai Yellow: A vibrant, high-energy shade which RE says is inspired by the bustling spirit of Bollywood and urban street art.

– Moonshot White: “A distinctive design featuring hand-rendered graphics and celestial motifs drawn from the Orion constellation.”

ALSO READ The Yamaha XSR 155 shows that retro motorcycling doesn’t need a heavy 350cc engine and lots of torque

These colours are designed to appeal to the next generation of riders who view their motorcycle as a reflection of personal style and lifestyle.

The price of the top variant, now offered in the Mumbai Yellow and Moonshot White colours, is remains unchanged at Rs 1,69,804.