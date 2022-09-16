Royal Enfield Hunter 350 becomes second best-selling RE within a month of launch

The all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 became the second best-selling RE motorcycle within a month of launch. Royal Enfield’s highest-selling model for August 2022 remains the Classic 350.

Royal Enfield launched the much-anticipated Hunter 350 in India last month. The all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is currently the company’s most affordable motorcycle and is priced from Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, it had a really great start as the Hunter 350 became the second best-selling Royal Enfield motorcycle in India within a month of its official launch.

Model Sales (August 2022) Classic 350 18,993 units Hunter 350 18,197 units Difference 796 units

As you can see in the above table, 18,993 units of the Classic 350 were retailed last month as per media reports and it continued to remain the highest-selling model for Royal Enfield in India. However, the Hunter 350 came at a close second with 18,197 units sold in August 2022. It’s worth mentioning that the deliveries of this motorcycle began on August 10.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a roadster and sports a retro appeal. It is offered in two variants – Retro & Metro, which have been spread across three trim levels. Powering the Hunter 350 is a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Hunter 350 First Ride Review:

In terms of features, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets a digital-analogue instrument cluster and an optional Tripper navigation pod is sold as an accessory. It gets a disc brake at the front and a disc/drum at the rear with single or dual-channel ABS. For suspension duties, the motorcycle sports telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear.

