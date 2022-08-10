Royal Enfield Hunter 350 accessories officially revealed. Customers can choose either the Urban Inspiration Theme or Suburban Inspiration Theme, while also opting for individual accessories.

The newly-launched Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is RE’s entry-level offering in India, and the motorcycle is a great platform for those looking to step into the world of long-stroke, single-cylinder motorcycles without the chrome and bling.

However, being the most affordable does not mean one cannot kit up the new Hinter 350. Royal Enfield offers a host of accessories to enhance the aesthetics and touring capabilities of the motorcycle, and here is a detailed list of accessories for the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Aesthetic upgrades for the Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In terms of upgrading the looks of the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the motorcycle manufacturer offers black LED blinkers, bar-end mirrors, touring mirrors finished in black, a bench seat, tinted windshield, and black or silver oil-filler caps. Royal Enfield also offers a tail-tidy as an official accessory, for which the prices will be announced soon. The pricing of each item is listed below.

Accessory Price Black LED indicators Rs 4,750 Bar-end mirrors (Black) Rs 6,450 Touring mirrors (Black) Rs 6,850 Bench or custom seat Rs 4,500 Tinted windshield Rs 2,350 Oil filler caps Rs 1,050 Passenger backrest Rs 2,800 Tail tidy TBA Tripper navigation TBA

Luggage, maintenance, and protection upgrades for the Hunter 350

Royal Enfields have always been known for touring in India, although bigger motorcycles in the market have replaced the single-cylinder REs. However, Royal Enfield has kept the larger market in mind and offers a host of luggage and protection accessories for the new Hunter.

Looking at luggage accessories for the Hunter 350, Royal Enfield offers a 12.5-litre black commuter pannier that mounts on a pannier rail, both of which are sold separately. Moreover, the panniers are available with waterproof inner linings, and a choice of two covers for the motorcycle.

Protection accessories include large or compact engine guards both finished in black, a sump guard, and a soon-to-launch black sump guard.

Accessory Price Commuter pannier Rs 2,350 Pannier rail Rs 2,200 Waterproof lining Rs 1,150 Motorcycle cover Rs 1,100 Compact engine guard Rs 3,000 Large engine guard Rs 3,300 Sump guard – Silver Rs 3,250 Sump guard – Black TBA

Accessories package for the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350

For those wanting packages, Royal Enfield offers two — Urban Inspiration Theme and Suburban Inspiration Theme. The Urban Inspiration Theme consists of a black compact engine guard, black sump guard, black bench seat, tail tidy, tinted windscreen, black LED indicators, and bar-end mirrors.

The Suburban Inspiration Theme includes the black large engine guard, silver sump guard, black seat, passenger backrest, black touring mirrors, and the black pannier with rails and waterproof inner bag.