Royal Enfield Hunter 350: 5 reasons why H’ness CB350, Svartpilen 250 need to watch out

The Hunter 350 is certainly one Royal Enfield to look forward to. Why? Here are the top five reasons.

Royal Enfield has been working on a number of bikes and some of them will be launched in India in just a few weeks’ time. The ones for which most of the RE loyalists must be really looking forward to are the next-gen Classic 350 and the Hunter 350. Now, the latter is going to be a unique bike in the company’s lineup and hence, will expand the company’s audience base due to reasons more than one. The Hunter 350 has been doing test runs in the Southern part of India at present and is currently the center of attraction for the automotive paparazzi. Here, we list down the five reasons why the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be absolutely worth waiting.

An unconventional Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield is known to make street cruisers and hence, a Scrambler/roadster coming in from the Chennai-based brand should certainly be something to look forward to. Well, if you are thinking that the Hunter 350 is going to be the first-ever Scrambler by the company, well, think again. That is because if you remember, the company had launched the Bullet Trials 350 and Trials 500 in India a few years back but the two bikes failed in the market due to poor customer acceptance. Currently, many of these bikes are serving under the company’s Service on Wheels initiative. With all this happened in the past, Royal Enfield is taking quite a risk again by re-entering the segment but we are sure that the manufacturer must have taken a lot of lessons.

Mechanicals to be shared with Meteor 350

The 349cc, single-pod engine on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 certainly impressed us with its abilities and the bike certainly felt unlike any 350cc Royal Enfield till date. The simple reason being, the Meteor 350 is the company’s most refined 350 yet, one that can do 100 kmph speeds easily all day long, that too with minimum vibrations. The engine not only feels friendly in the city but offers easy cruising on highways as well. The Hunter 350 will get the same engine but it might be tweaked a bit to deliver the required characteristics, but all the sweetness should be very well retained.

Features

Royal Enfields are not feature-rich bikes and despite that, these sell in decent numbers. The prime reason behind this is the brand loyalty among the customers. Now, if you see the last few launches by the company, you will notice some useable features coming in REs and this has only enhanced their value-for-money factor. For instance, the Tripper Navigation that made its debut with the Meteor 350 will also be finding its way on the Hunter 350. Besides, the bike will also get hazard lamps, digital-analog instrument cluster, and dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System).

Comfortable ergonomics

As per the spy images that were leaked a few days back, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will get a sporty silhouette. The bike will have mid-set footpegs while the riding position looks quite upright with comfortable seating and roadster-inspired ergos. That said, the Hunter 350 should be able to munch miles with ease while keeping rider in optimum comfort. Hence, the Hunter would be a decent option for long-distance touring, if not the best.

Competitive pricing

Royal Enfield is known to price its bike quite aggressively and the 650 twins have been possibly the best examples in the past. Talking of recent times, the company had postponed the launch of Meteor 350 as Honda H’ness CB350’s launch was also around the same timeline. The brand had done this deliberately & smartly and a few days after the launch of the H’ness, RE launched the Meteor 350 at a Rs 10,000 lower price. That said, the Hunter 350 is also expected to follow the same suit in terms of a killer price tag.

Spy image source: Grasholt Vlogs (YouTube)

