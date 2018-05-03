Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey to kick off in July 2018: How you can be a part of this adventurous ride

Royal Enfield is conducting the 15th edition of its most important ride, Himalayan Odyssey, and has announced that prospective riders can now register for the same. The 2018 edition of the Himalayan Odyssey will be flagged off from India Gate, Delhi with the final destination being Khardung-La pass, which has the highest motorable road in the world at 17, 500 feet above sea level. The registrations will be open on the Royal Enfield website for Himalayan Odyssey 2018 and Himalayan Odyssey - Women 2018 from 4 May onwards. The journey will cover a distance of about 2200 km spread across 18 days. To be held from 5 July to 22 July, Himalayan Odyssey invites riders from all over India.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey will have 50 riders and the Himalayan Odyssey Women Edition will a total 20 participants. While both editions will be flagged off from Delhi, they will take different routes finally coming together in Leh.

Through the Himalayan Odyssey ride, the participants will traverse across the picturesque regions of the Himalayas in Ladakh as well as Spiti. Both the regions will also have a series of challenges in terms of weather and terrain. Experienced lead riders and support staff will make sure of a safe riding experience.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey riders will reach Delhi on 5 July and assemble for a briefing the next day. The ride will be flagged off on 7 July with the first stop in Chandigarh. The ride will continue through Manali, Keylong, Sarchu and finally Leh. The participants will also spend a night in Hunder, which is 128 km from Leh.

The women edition of the Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey will also be flagged off from Delhi, with the first overnight stop being at Parwanoo. The route will include riding through Narkanda, Manali, Tandi, Sarchu and then Leh. Interested riders can head over to Royal Enfield website for more details.