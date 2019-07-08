Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey flagged off: Zero ‘single-use-plastic-ride’ with water purifiers on Leh route

The 16th edition of Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey has been flagged off from Chandigarh, with 60 riders embarking on a journey covering a distance of over 2,000 km in 15 days on their Royal Enfield motorcycles. The 2019 edition of the Odyssey includes a new objective to the ride – making it more environmentally sustainable. With an aim to reduce the impact on the fragile ecosystem of the Himalayas, Royal Enfield has worked on installing community water purifiers in order to avoid the use of single-use plastic water bottles.

This year the Himalayan Odyssey contingent will be propagating the concept of sustainable motorcycling. As the number of motorcycling enthusiasts riding up to the Himalayas grows year on year, the amount of plastic waste left behind is also on the rise.

More than 12,000 motorcycles ply on the Leh-Manali route each year according to official estimates, which translates to approximately 4,80,000 plastic bottles strewn across an already delicately balanced ecosystem. This year, Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey aims for a zero ‘single-use-plastic-ride’ by discouraging participants from using bottled water and facilitating purified water by employing dispensers along the way.

“The Himalayas have been Royal Enfield’s spiritual home for decades, and the Himalayan Odyssey is a testimony of our commitment to encourage riders to do more with their motorcycles. This year we have begun a new journey to do more with this epic ride itself, as we take a small step towards preserving and sustaining the delicate environment of the Himalayas,” Shubhranshu Singh, Global Head - Marketing, Royal Enfield said.

“We hope that our sustainable drinking water project for all riders on this group will encourage all motorcyclists riding to the Himalayas to do their bit for the environment. This is the beginning of our effort to make a difference and to nurture an environmentally aware and conscientious community of riders. We hope these 60 riders become an inspiration of responsible and sustainable motorcycle journeys, for other riders to emulate.”

Also read: Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey 2018: Delhi to Leh on a bike with 11 amazing women riders

Community water purifier locations:

To cut down the use of single-use plastic bottles, Royal Enfield will set up six community water purifiers at strategic locations which see maximum motorcyclists ride through. This season, these purifiers will be installed at Keylong Service Centre, Sarchu Camps, Leh Service Centre, Nubra Swiss Camps, Pangong Camps and Swiss camps in Debring, while three additional water purifiers will be used throughout the journey for Himalayan Odyssey participants. Pure and filtered water will be available to riders traversing this route, thereby negating the need to purchase single-use plastic water bottles.