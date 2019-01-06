Royal Enfield Himalayan modified into a modern ‘stealth fighter’ inspired flat tracker

Royal Enfield Himalayan has come to be immensely popular in India and is catching on in international markets as well. It offers comfort for long-distance travels and enough torque so it can handle situations off the road respectably. The design and concept of the Himalayan are rather simplistic and that is what makes room of custom build ideas since stripping it down is not threatened by an electronic glitch. We found one such customisation on the Internet that comes from one of Bali's finest custom houses, Smoked Garage. It was commissioned by the UK arm of Royal Enfield.

Smoked Garage’s Nicko Eigert could see the potential for a flat-track motorcycle in the Himalayan because of its go-anywhere appeal. Royal Enfield asked for a modern looking motorcycle with Smoked Garage's design philosophy, while retaining the Himalayan's original characteristics.

The custom house combined the Royal Enfield's affiliation with the military and a touch of stealth fighter appeal for the 'modern' outlook. The end result is a rugged but sleek design which is now even more capable for off-road.

Smoked Garage named it the SG-411 and the biggest change made to it was the suspension setup. The stock 41mm forks were replaced by a 43mm Showa upside down unit and the rear monoshock was upgraded to an up-spec Ohlins unit, linked to a custom swingarm.

The spoke wheels have been covered with carbon-coated covers and shod with Dunlop K180s with dirt track treads. The brakes up front have been improved with Nissin 4-piston callipers on twin 310mm floating discs.

The paint job highlights the unusual lines on the motorcycle with an Army Green overall and orange accents. While all is matte, the custom exhaust of the only shiny part on the motorcycle.

The SG-411 is also lighter than the stock motorcycle, down from 194 kg to 175 kg. We applaud Smoked Garage's SG-411 as one of the nicest, neatest Himalayan custom jobs we've seen yet.