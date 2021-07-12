Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier in India: New colour-wise pricing explained

Granite Black and Pine colour options for the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan have received the maximum price hike of Rs 4,614.

Royal Enfield has increased the prices of its multiple motorcycle models in the recent past. After the implementation of price hikes for Classic 350 and the Meteor 350, the brand has now increased the prices of its popular 411cc ADV – Himalayan. The latest price revision has been implemented starting 1st July, 2021. Starting with the single-tone colour options, Gravel Grey and Mirage Silver shades for the Himalayan are now priced at Rs 2,05,784. That said, these colours have gotten expensive by Rs 4,468. On the other hand, the dual-tone colours namely Rock Red and Lake Blue are now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 2,09,529. As one can see, the said shades have witnessed an upward price increment of Rs 4,543.

Watch Video | 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last but certainly not the least, the Granite Black and the Pine Green colour options that happen to be the most premium of the lot are now being retailed for a price of Rs 2,13,273. That said, these shades have received the maximum price hike among all colours, Rs 4,614 to be precise. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Bengaluru. The latest price hike for the Royal Enfield Himalayan has nothing to do with any changes to the motorcycle, which means that the bike remains the same as before, both mechanically and visually.

The updated 2021 model was launched in the country earlier this year in February and the same received a price hike of Rs 10,000 over its predecessor. With the said premium, the new 2021 Himalayan brought with it features like a Tripper Navigation along with redesigned luggage racks, new windscreen, improved seat and also, new colour options. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Also, do let us know what you think about the price hike that Royal Enfield is implementing these days!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.