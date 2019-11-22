Royal Enfield Himalayan FT 411 Special unveiled: Now learn flat track riding at RE’s Slide School

Royal Enfield has unveiled a special flat track motorcycle called Himalayan FT 411 Special at the ongoing Rider Mania 2019 in Goa. Moreover, the company has announced the launch of a new riding format called Slide School and for this, it has collaborated with Big Rock Moto Park. Royal Enfield says that the coaches at Big Rock Moto Park will be training the riders on specially customised Royal Enfield Himalayan bikes that will be available as a part of the school. Now coming to the modified Royal Enfield Himalayan FT 411 Special, the bike gets sprocketting by S&S and the said fitment has made the bike lighter and faster than the stock Himalayan. Moreover, this one gets different tyres compared to the stock version for better performance off the tarmac. In order to be specific, the bike gets Timsun tyres that come wrapped on 18-inch rims at the front and rear.

Furthermore, in order to deliver the best on flat tracks, the bike gets modified side panels and a seat as well. While we did not hear the exhaust note of this modified Himalayan, we are sure that this one must be having a cooler exhaust note compared to the standard model, all thanks to the performance exhaust fitted by S&S cycles. The air filters have also been replaced and the modified model has been fitted with performance filters by K&NSpecs. Bengaluru riders will get to experience the Slide School first and the dates will be announced very soon.

The engine on the Himalayan FT 411 Special is the same 411cc engine that does duty on the standard model. The fuel-injected engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 24.5hp and 32Nm. More details on the Royal Enfield Slide School to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.

