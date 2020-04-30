Royal Enfield Himalayan capable of 180 km/h! This custom-built with quickshifter claims it can

The custom-build looks very different, in fact, it doesn't have any of the Royal Enfield Himalayan left in it anymore. However, the biggest change here is the addition of a quickshifter.

Royal Enfield Himalayan has been a successful product for the manufacturer thanks to the comfort it offers on long-distance rides that also include rough terrain. While it is capable of cruising at speeds of around 100 km/h, the 411cc single-cylinder engine does seem to step out of its comfort zone when pushed beyond. Thundercloud Customs of Ahmedabad have had a thought about speeding things along and have come up with this rather strong-looking bobber.

The custom-build looks very different, in fact, it doesn’t have any of the Himalayan left in it anymore. However, the biggest change here is the addition of a quickshifter. Thunderclouds gave it an upshift only quickshifter and claim that it can now do speeds of up to 180 km/h.

That still sounds like a tall order for the Himalayan to manage. So, it’s been equipped with a Powertronic ECU with two modes – M1 and M2. The M2 of it is what cuts short 0-100 km/h times. Moreover, there are other upgrades like a barrel ghost exhaust system and a custom 14-teeth front sprocket. The folks at the custom-house have posted sprint times in the first mode and have promised there will be a video of it doing what it’s built to do soon.

Thundercloud have given it a custom sub-frame that makes for a single-seat layout. Wheels have been borrowed from a KTM and are down to 17″ from Himalayan’s original 21″ rims. They have, however, been retrofitted with wire spokes for a classic appeal. It gets a new custom headlamp, clip-on handlebars, custom switchgear, and triple clamp, tail lamp and saddle are customised as well.

If you have been planning to exchange your money with a Royal Enfield Himalayan, it is now available with a BS-VI compliant engine, switchable ABS, and new colour schemes. The upgrades to the engine, to say the least, have made the vibrations slightly controlled and the motorcycle now has more refined appeal. Watch the video above for a first ride review.

