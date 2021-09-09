Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier: New colour-wise prices explained

The latest price hike is applicable to all colours of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan. Here is how much you need to pay now.

By:Updated: Sep 09, 2021 11:32 AM
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan

 

It was just yesterday that we reported about the steep price hike for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Now, it looks like the price increment isn’t limited to a single model. The reason being, the company has silently increased the prices of the Himalayan as well. Just like the Meteor 350, the price hike for the Himalayan is also a bit substantial. In order to be precise, all colour options of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan have gotten expensive by Rs 5,000. Now, going into the exact details, Mirage Silver and Granite Grey colour options of the Himalayan are now available at the showrooms across India for a price of Rs 2,10,784 compared to their previous price tag of Rs 2,05,784.

Watch Video: Old vs New 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 In-Depth Comparison

Similarly, the Lake Blue and Rock Red shades are now available for Rs 2,14,529. Previously, these were available for sale at Rs 2,09,529. Last but certainly not the least, Granite Black and Pine Green colours that are the most premium of the lot will now set you back by Rs 2,18,273. These were on sale previously for a price of Rs 2,13,273. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. The company hasn’t stated any exact reason behind this price hike but we believe that rising input costs can be attributed to the same.

Watch Video: 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review

The latest price hike for the Himalayan has nothing to do with any changes on the motorcycle, which means the ADV remains the same as before. Powering the bike is a 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 24 hp and  32 Nm. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier: New colour-wise prices explained

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier: New colour-wise prices explained

Electric motorcycle-maker Ultraviolette to set up manufacturing plant in Bengaluru

Electric motorcycle-maker Ultraviolette to set up manufacturing plant in Bengaluru

LML announces comeback: To launch its first electric scooter soon

LML announces comeback: To launch its first electric scooter soon

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets a steep price hike: New variant-wise figures

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets a steep price hike: New variant-wise figures

Car subscriptions to become more popular than car buying: Sakshi Vij, Myles

Car subscriptions to become more popular than car buying: Sakshi Vij, Myles

Audi e-tron GT electric 4-door coupe bookings open: India launch soon

Audi e-tron GT electric 4-door coupe bookings open: India launch soon

Yamaha RayZR Monster Energy MotoGP edition launched: Price difference, changes explained

Yamaha RayZR Monster Energy MotoGP edition launched: Price difference, changes explained

Mahindra Racing announces driver lineup for Formula E season 8

Mahindra Racing announces driver lineup for Formula E season 8

Mobile app that shows all EV charging stations in India

Mobile app that shows all EV charging stations in India

Honda CB200X deliveries commence in India: Price, features, specs, details

Honda CB200X deliveries commence in India: Price, features, specs, details

Lumax, Alps Alpine Asia unveil premium car audio range for India

Lumax, Alps Alpine Asia unveil premium car audio range for India

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid launched at Rs 76,830: Variants, colours, features

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid launched at Rs 76,830: Variants, colours, features

1000hp Porsche Mission R concept study: A sustainable way to go racing

1000hp Porsche Mission R concept study: A sustainable way to go racing

Customers may not get vehicles of their choice or lucrative schemes this festive season: FADA

Customers may not get vehicles of their choice or lucrative schemes this festive season: FADA

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP trademarked: Sportier, fully-faired version incoming?

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP trademarked: Sportier, fully-faired version incoming?

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 India launch date out: Expected price, changes explained

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 India launch date out: Expected price, changes explained

All-electric G-Wagon to arrive in 2025 in form of Mercedes-Benz EQG

All-electric G-Wagon to arrive in 2025 in form of Mercedes-Benz EQG

BMW unveils Vision AMBY electric bikes: 300+ km range, 60 km/h top speed!

BMW unveils Vision AMBY electric bikes: 300+ km range, 60 km/h top speed!

Honda launches virtual showroom for BigWing customers with these features

Honda launches virtual showroom for BigWing customers with these features

Car Discounts Sept 2021: Honda offering more than Rs 57,000 benefits on City, Amaze and more

Car Discounts Sept 2021: Honda offering more than Rs 57,000 benefits on City, Amaze and more