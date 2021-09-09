Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier: New colour-wise prices explained

The latest price hike is applicable to all colours of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan. Here is how much you need to pay now.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan

It was just yesterday that we reported about the steep price hike for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Now, it looks like the price increment isn’t limited to a single model. The reason being, the company has silently increased the prices of the Himalayan as well. Just like the Meteor 350, the price hike for the Himalayan is also a bit substantial. In order to be precise, all colour options of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan have gotten expensive by Rs 5,000. Now, going into the exact details, Mirage Silver and Granite Grey colour options of the Himalayan are now available at the showrooms across India for a price of Rs 2,10,784 compared to their previous price tag of Rs 2,05,784.

Watch Video: Old vs New 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 In-Depth Comparison

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Similarly, the Lake Blue and Rock Red shades are now available for Rs 2,14,529. Previously, these were available for sale at Rs 2,09,529. Last but certainly not the least, Granite Black and Pine Green colours that are the most premium of the lot will now set you back by Rs 2,18,273. These were on sale previously for a price of Rs 2,13,273. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. The company hasn’t stated any exact reason behind this price hike but we believe that rising input costs can be attributed to the same.

Watch Video: 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The latest price hike for the Himalayan has nothing to do with any changes on the motorcycle, which means the ADV remains the same as before. Powering the bike is a 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 24 hp and 32 Nm. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.