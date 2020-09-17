Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 price in India increased: Now yours for this much!

All colours of the BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan have gotten expensive by Rs 1,837. The latest price hike doesn't bring any changes to the motorcycle, both visual and mechanical. That said, the bike continues to draw power from a 24hp 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system.

Previously, we reported that Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the Classic 350 and its flagship 650cc motorcycles – Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 for the customers in India. Now, the Chennai-based manufacturer has also raised the prices of its off-road-oriented bike – the Himalayan. The BS6 compliant Royal Enfield Himalayan was launched in India in the month of January 2020 for a starting price of Rs 1,86,811. Later on, the prices were revised in May 2020 and hence, the latest price revision is the second one for the 411cc ADV. After the latest price hike, the Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 price in India now starts at Rs 1,91,401. The BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan is currently available for sale in a total of six colour options.

After the latest price revision, the Granite Black and Snow White colours continue to be the most affordable and are priced at Rs 1,91,401. On the other hand, the Sleet Grey and Gravel Grey will now set you back by Rs 1,94,155. The priciest shades are Lake Blue and Rock Red as these are now available for a price of Rs 1,95,990. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. As one can see, all colours of the BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan have gotten expensive by Rs 1,837. The latest price hike doesn’t bring any changes to the motorcycle, both visual and mechanical.

That said, the bike continues to come powered by a 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected motor is good for producing 24.5 hp and 32 Nm of power and torque respectively. With the BS6 updates, the bike gained some additional features like a switchable ABS, hazard lamps and also an improved side stand. Despite the latest price hike, the Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 is still one value for money motorcycle and not only its a decent off-roader but a very capable touring motorcycle as well.

