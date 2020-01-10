After Classic 350 BS6, Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 next in pipeline: Teaser released!

Royal Enfield recently rolled out its first BS6 product in the Indian market i.e the Classic 350 BS6. The bike-manufacturer now it seems is getting ready to launch its second BS6 compliant vehicle in the country. And the same could be the Himalayan adventure motorcycle. A recently released teaser title "Coming Soon - Royal Enfield Himalayan" on the brand's official Twitter account hints towards the same. Expect the launch of the same to take place within the next couple of months. The BS6 compliant Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced Rs 11,000 more than its BS4 counterpart. Expect a similar price increase on the BS6 compliant version of the Himalayan as well.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is currently powered by a 411 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine. This unit is capable of churning out 24.5 hp of power along with 32 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a five-speed transmission. With the BS6 upgrade, the engine might feature slight re-tuning resulting in a change in the power output. Apart from alterations to the engine, the Himalayan BS6 is likely to get an updated instrument cluster, switchable ABS along with hazard warning lights.

Recent spy shots of a test mule of the BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan hints that the bike might shift to 19-inch rims with chrome finish instead of the current model which uses 21-inch rims with blacked-out highlights. Not only this, but the test mule was seen adorning MRF Meteor tyres with the front rubber having a 100 section instead of 90 section of the current model. Apart from this, the overall design of the Himalayan will remain the same as before. Royal Enfield might introduce new colour options for the adventure motorcycle in sync with the launch of the BS6 compliant version. The deadline for meeting the BS6 emission regulations has been set for April 1st 2020.