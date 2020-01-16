Bengaluru City Police introduces all-women motorcycle brigade with 15 Royal Enfield Himalayan bikes

Bengaluru City Police in partnership with Royal Enfield has introduced an all-women motorcycle brigade called 'We for Women' that uses Royal Enfield Himalayan adventure motorcycles. The 15 women brigade with all-women police sub-inspectors have all been trained to improve their riding skills and will be a dedicated group for the protection of women and children. The initiative not only aims to improve women's safety in the city but also to break gender stereotypes around male-dominated sectors of society.

“With more women being inducted into the force, there is a need to empower them further. Under the ‘We for Women’ initiative, we have trained 15 lady sub-inspectors as of now and will continue to grow this team of motorcyclists. We want these women to lead by example and inspire other women as well while keeping the city safe,” says Divya Sara Thomas, IPS, DCP, City Armed Reserve Headquarters, Bengaluru, who is leading the project.

These 15 women officers were trained in two phases. During phase I, which was held in October, they were introduced to Royal Enfield motorcycles like Himalayan, Interceptor 650 and Classic Signals 350 and in phase II, which was held in December and January, they were exposed to riding these motorcycles in Bengaluru city traffic conditions.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Road Test Review: Royal Enfield now has exactly what it needed

To commemorate the newly formed brigade, a ride was conducted to Nandi hills. The ride was flagged off by Bhaskar Rao, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru city, at the office of City Armed Reserve Headquarters, Bengaluru.

Other Joint Commissioners Sandeep Patil (Crime Branch) and Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda (Traffic) along with Dr Sharanappa SD, IPS, DCP East Division, Dr Bheemashankar S Guled, IPS, DCP North East, S Sidaraju, KSPS, DCP City Armed Reserve, West and Shri M Abraham George, KSPS and DCP City Armed Reserve, North, also joined in to show their solidarity towards this initiative.