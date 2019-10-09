Royal Enfield Himalayan Adventure ride to Mount Everest base camp to flag off tomorrow

Royal Enfield is all set to flag off its new motorcycle adventure ride called Himalayan Adventure - Rongbuk. In its first edition, it will be the first Indian automotive brand-led expedition to the base camps of three eight thousand metre peaks - Mount Everest, Shishapangma and Cho Oyu on motorcycles. The ride is scheduled from 8th October till 19th October.

Himalayan Adventure -Rongbuk will be the last Himalayan expedition of the season and this ride will be conducted on Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycles.

While the ride to Rongbuk (close to the Mount Everest Base Camp ) is the highlight of the expedition, the journey to the Shishapangma and the Cho Oyu base camps in Tibet are slated to be equally stunning. Himalayan Adventure- Rongbuk offers a chance to ride to the high mountains of Nepal and the roof of the world - Tibet.

The ride will be flagged off from Kathmandu with 11 riders and will cover a distance of 1,111 km during the ride. From Kathmandu, the expedition team will head northeast towards the Nepal -Tibet border at Syabrubesi and spend the next 11 days at altitudes of 4000 metres and above.

Itinerary:

10th Oct: Ride from Kathmandu to Syabrubesi (97 Km)

11th Oct: Ride to the border / Enter Tibet and Ride to Kyirong Town (44 Km)

12th Oct: Ride from Kyirong to Tingri (270 Km)

13th Oct: Ride from Tingri to Rongbuk / Excursion to EBC (70 Km)

14th Oct: Ride from Rongbuk to Cho Oyu Base Camp and Ride to Tingri (150 Km)

15th Oct: Ride to Shisapangma Base Camp and to Kyirong Town (300 Km)

16th Oct: Ride to the Border / Exit and Ride to Trishuli (110 Km)

17th Oct: Ride from Trishuli to Kathmandu (70 Km)