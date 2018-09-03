Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS to launch in India soon, bookings open

Royal Enfield Himalayan will soon be updated with ABS (anti-lock braking system). The announcement was made recently along with the launch of the Royal Enfield Classic Signals 350. The ABS version of the Himalayan will replace the current standard model. As per the government mandate, motorcycle manufacturers are to equip their products with ABS before April 2019 and Royal Enfield is making sure of doing so well before the deadline.

Royal Enfield Himalayan is the most affordable adventure motorcycle in India. It was updated with an FI system in 2017 for meeting BS-IV emission standards, along with some upgrades to quality and finish. The Himalayan ABS will be same mechanically and will be powered by the 411cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 24 bhp at 6500 rpm and 32 Nm of torque 4250 rpm and is paired with a five-speed transmission.

There will be no other changes in the new version of Royal Enfield Himalayan fitted with ABS, besides the ABS indicator on the instrument cluster. So far, it isn't confirmed whether the Himalayan will have a switchable ABS system.

The change in price once Royal Enfield Himalayan is updated with ABS should be around Rs Rs 10,000-12,000, bringing its on-road price to cross the Rs 2 lakh mark. Royal Enfield Himalayan's competition in the Indian two-wheeler market are the BMW G310 GS and Kawasaki Versys-X 300. However, the two promise much better performance but are also prices much higher than the Himalayan.

Some dealerships have already started accepting booking for the new Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS version. The Himalayan will continue to be available in the same colour options of black, white and camouflage (sleet).