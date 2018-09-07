Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS prices out! Here’s how much a safer Himalayan will cost you

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS has started reaching the dealerships across India in a phased manner and the company will officially reveal the price of the motorcycle in a day or two. Dealer sources of Express Drives have just revealed the price of the new Royal Enfield ABS model. The said safety equipment has been offered on the standard as well as the Sleet edition. While the ABS-equipped standard model will be launched at a price of Rs 1.79 lakh, the Sleet edition ABS will be available for Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the former will set you back by Rs 2.11 lakh and you will have to shell out Rs 2.13 lakh for the latter (on-road, Delhi). Having said that, the addition of an ABS has resulted in a price hike of close to Rs 11,000 on the new models. Other than the addition of ABS, there are no changes on the motorcycles.

Powering the Royal Enfield Himalayan is a 411cc, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The fuel injected mill makes a maximum power output of 24.5 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 32 Nm. The Royal Enfield Himalayan is the second bike by the manufacturer to get an ABS with the first one being, Classic Signals 350 that was launched a few days back. If reports on the internet are to be believed, the Royal Enfield Thunderbird X is the next motorcycle from the company's stable to get an ABS.

Come April 2019 and all two-wheelers with an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to have an ABS mandatorily in the interest of public safety. With that being said, all two-wheeler manufacturers will be updating their products above 125cc with the said safety equipment in the coming months. So, if you are planning to buy a two-wheeler and are someone for whom safety has always remained the first priority, you can wait for a few months to get a safer vehicle if the bike of your choice hasn't received an ABS update already.