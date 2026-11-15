Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 first ride: Worth the hype?

The upcoming Himalayan 750 has effortless pace, but understated face; feels nimble on the move, and third and fourth gears deliver strong mid-range acceleration

Within ten seconds of setting off on the smooth tarmac of Sicily, barely 100 metres into the ride, one thing becomes clear: the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is remarkably refined. Powered by a 743cc air-oil-cooled parallel twin engine that churns out 55 PS (40.5 kW) at 7000 rpm and 63 Nm of torque at 5000 rpm (with 90% of it available as low as 3500 rpm), when a motorcycle makes that kind of impression, a test rider pushes it to its limits to uncover any flaws – and that’s what I did. Instead, the 750 started acting as a natural extension of me, creating an effortless connection between man and machine from the very first turn.

Early impressions

With 70% of my ride spent on the sweeping corners around Mount Etna, 20% tackling off-road trails, and 10% on straight tarmac, the motorcycle’s dynamic balance stood out. Despite a substantial 224 kg kerb weight with a full tank, it feels nimble once on the move, though you feel the weight when taking sharp turns in traffic or parking on a slope. Fit and finish are genuinely world-class, and a low 815 mm seat height allows a 5’10” rider to plant both feet firmly on the ground when stationary.

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Colour names are cool

Interestingly, Royal Enfield’s global ambitions are subtly reflected in the colour palette. Unlike the Himalayan 450’s regional names—Kaza Brown, Kamet White, Hanle Black, Mana Black—the 750 opts for international flavours like Siberia White, Antarctic Silver, Aztec Green, and Viking Bronze.

Engine power delivery

Power delivery is matched to a thoughtfully spaced six-speed gearbox and a sweet exhaust note that remains pleasant without sounding jarring. Tall first and second gears—crossing 60 km/h and 90 km/h, respectively—should reduce constant shifting in dense traffic. Third and fourth gears deliver strong mid-range acceleration for steep mountain climbs and brisk overtakes, while tall fifth and sixth gears keep highway cruising relaxed. But overtaking a long truck at 100 km/h requires shifting from sixth to fourth for a quick overtake. With an expected fuel efficiency of 20-25 km/litre—and over 30 km/litre during relaxed highway cruising—the 17.8-litre fuel tank means an easy 300-plus-km range between fuel stops.

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What is missing

Still, a few misses remain. Unlike smaller rivals such as the TVS Apache RTX, the 750 doesn’t have a bi-directional quickshifter, though an experienced rider can match engine RPM with road speed, and do clutchless upshifts and downshifts. Long-distance tourers will miss a tank-side phone compartment with wired charging, as seen on the Ducati Multistrata V4 Rally; running Bluetooth navigation drains phone batteries fast. Meanwhile, the navigation joystick—finicky ever since its 2021 debut on the Himalayan 411—is improved, and yet goes unresponsive sometimes.

Lastly, the 750 has an understated, mature design rather than the bold, head-turning presence of the Himalayan 450 or 440.

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India market launch

While I have yet to test how its suspension, heat dissipation, and low-speed manners handle the chaotic Indian roads, the Himalayan 750 feels like a sorted, capable globe-trotter. Official prices will be announced at Motoverse in Goa later this month—and if Royal Enfield slots it in the Rs 4-5 lakh bracket, it has a winner on its hands.