Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 debuts at EICMA 2026

Royal Enfield launches the Himalayan 750 at EICMA 2026, featuring a powerful 743cc twin-cylinder engine, advanced electronics, and European pricing. Bookings open, India launch expected soon.

Royal Enfield has unveiled the Himalayan 750 at EICMA 2026, revealing the motorcycle’s full specifications and European pricing after several sightings during testing over the past two years. Bookings have opened across Europe, while an India launch is expected soon.

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New twin-cylinder engine

The Himalayan 750 gets a newly developed 743cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 55hp at 7,000rpm and 63Nm of torque at 5,000rpm. This represents a substantial increase over the 648cc parallel-twin engine used in several other Royal Enfield motorcycles, which generates 47hp and 52.3Nm. The company says 90% of peak torque is available from 3,500rpm. Power is transmitted through a six-speed gearbox.

The suspension setup comprises a fully adjustable 43mm Showa upside-down fork with 190mm of travel and a Showa monoshock offering 175mm of travel, with adjustable preload and rebound. The motorcycle gets 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless wheels, with alloy or cross-spoke options depending on the variant and colour. Alloy-wheel versions use CEAT Crossrad AT tyres, while spoked-wheel variants get Vredestein Centauro XR tyres.

Braking duties are handled by twin 280mm front discs and a 255mm rear disc, each with a two-piston caliper. The motorcycle also features switchable rear ABS, cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control.

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Feature-rich electronics package

The Himalayan 750 offers five riding modes starting with Road, Road Sport, Rain, Trail and Custom which modifies engine mapping, traction control and ABS settings. Traction control has four levels: Low, Medium, High and Off. Cruise control is also available.

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A 4-inch circular TFT display, similar to the unit on the Himalayan 450, provides access to these functions alongside Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and phone and music controls. A SIM-enabled connected system with 4G and GPS adds further functionality. Other equipment includes tyre pressure monitoring, self-cancelling indicators, an emergency brake lamp, two USB Type-C ports and a new LED headlight.

It’s Ground clearance stands at 205mm, fuel tank capacity is 17.8 litres, and kerb weight is 223kg in Europe and 224kg for the India version.

Royal Enfield has not confirmed the Himalayan 750’s India launch date, although further details could emerge at Motoverse 2026 later this month.