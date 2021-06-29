Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 development starts in the UK: Warning bell for all middleweight ADVs?

There is a good chance that you will not get to see pictures of the test mules of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 so soon in India. All details here, including when you can expect the 650cc Himalayan in our market.

By:June 29, 2021 1:48 PM
royal enfield himalayan 650Representational image (Image source: Bikeexif)

 

If you ask us which is the best ADV in the sub Rs 2 lakh price range in India, our answer in all certainty would be the Royal Enfield Himalayan. While the basic purposeful design of the Himalayan isn’t widely accepted, most of the riders would agree that the RE ADV is one of the most versatile motorcycles that one can go for in the said bracket. The Himalayan is a capable tourer and also, does not disappoint you when it comes to riding on the roads less travelled. However, for years, the engine of the Himalayan is something that has been attracting mixed reactions from motorcyclists and people alike. While many agree that the 411cc long-stroke engine on the Himalayan does the job well and is just enough, many also feel that a Himalayan 650 would be a brilliant and ‘perfect’ motorcycle. Needless to say, such desires started especially after the birth of RE’s highly successful & potent 650 platform that spawned the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.

Watch Video | BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan Long-Term Review:

We have been waiting months and months to hear something on these lines and finally, there is something good that we have to share. Rumours on the web have been suggesting from the past few days that Royal Enfield has finally started the development of the Himalayan 650 at its technical centre in the UK. When Express Drives dug a little deeper into this and confirmed from its sources close to the development, we came to know that the said bit stands true. Moreover, our little birdie revealed that the market launch of the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 shall take place in 2022. Now, you have been thinking about why the UK connection for the development of the Himalayan 650? Well, if you remember, the journey of the 411cc ADV hasn’t been easy and the bike actually started its life with a lot of flaws and hence, faced a lot of criticism.

Watch Video | 1,200 km of India’s coastline on a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650:

Also, keeping in mind the fact the Royal Enfield’s UK technical centre has been able to deliver the near-flawless 650cc engine platform, involving the said team in the development of something as relevant as the Himalayan 650 was quite obvious. As the bike will broadly be developed in the UK, there is a good possibility that you won’t get to see pictures of the test mules of the Himalayan 650 so soon here in India. The BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 price in India currently starts at Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, if Royal Enfield manages to price the Himalayan 650 just under Rs 4 lakh (on-road), all other middleweight ADVs might seriously need to pray for their lives!

Ohh, and what would it be named? Simply the Himalayan 650 or Hunter, Sherpa, or anything else? The coming months should certainly have an answer!

