Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 – What we know so far

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will soon be launched in India and based on several spy pictures, here’s what we know about the upcoming Himalayan 450 LC.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been spied numerous times testing on global and Indian soil, however, details about it are at times scarce and varying. From the spied images to the details we’ve gathered, here’s what we know about the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 motorcycle.

Design and features

Starting with the design, the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will sport an off-road-oriented design with long travel USD forks, a tyre-hugging front fender, monoshock at the rear, a side-slung exhaust, spoked wheels, a tall windshield at the front to keep the air off the chest, wide bars, and disc brake at both ends.

In terms of features, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to get a dual-channel ABS with an off-road mode (which turns off the ABS for the rear wheels), LED lighting (as seen in the teaser image), and possibly a 21-inch front or a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel setup. The motorcycle could also sport a digital instrument console with Royal Enfield’s Tripper function since the Himalayan 450 is meant to be a more off-road focused tourer.

Engine specifications

The engine is the highlight of the upcoming Himalayan 450 as it will be the first liquid-cooled motor from Royal Enfield. The engine will be a 450 cc, single-cylinder unit capable of ~40 bhp mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Liquid-cooling means that the engine can perform even harder under optimum temperatures for longer, meaning better highway performance and fewer stops to let the motor cool down. Also, manufacturers can extract more power from a liquid-cooled motor, however, RE will keep the power output down so that the engine is less stressed, meaning more life.

Capability

The current Royal Enfield Himalayan is a capable motorcycle that can take on most terrains if one’s able to tackle the weight. That said, all motorcycles in this category carry a similar weight and when basing capabilities on that, the upcoming 450 will be better than the current-gen Himalayan.

There is more power on offer and with long travel USD forks along with the up-swept exhaust, tweaked chassis, and better equipment, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 could be the most capable motorcycle in the price range.

Positioning

In terms of product placement, the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will sit above the current-gen Himalayan (if RE continues to sell the motorcycle), and possibly carry a similar price tag to that of the 650 twins. Even at this price range, the Himalayan 450 will not bite into the Interceptor or Continental GT’s sales because they are completely different motorcycles.

Rivals

When launched, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will have no direct rivals (as of now), but given the price bracket, the closest rivals could be the Yezdi Adventure and the KTM Adventure 390. If Hero MotoCorp launches the Xtreme 450 soon, the Himalayan could have a worthy contender.