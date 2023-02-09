Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Here’s what to expect

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is likely to be launched this year. Here’s how the all-new Himalayan is likely to fare against the KTM 390 Adventure.

Royal Enfield is planning to launch several brand-new motorcycles in India in the near future and one of them is the higher displacement version of the Himalayan ADV. The Himalayan 450 is one of the most-anticipated RE’s and it has been recently spied on test again, hinting at an imminent launch. Here’s how the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is likely to fare against the KTM 390 Adventure.

RE Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Design and features

In terms of design, the upcoming Himalayan 450 will resemble the current RE Himalayan to a certain extent but sport a sleeker profile, a tall visor, new grab rails, an LED headlamp with LED taillamp, USD front forks, a unique mono-shock absorber, 21-inch front & 17-inch rear tyres with spoke wheels and an all-digital instrument cluster.

The KTM 390 Adventure has a sharp design language and gets an all-LED lighting system. It features a 7.0-inch TFT digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity that shows a host of information. This adventure motorcycle gets USD forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. KTM will also soon introduce the spoke wheels version of the 390 ADV in India.

RE Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Himalayan 450 will be an all-new 450cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. While the power figures are not known yet, it is expected to churn out around 40 bhp and 45 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. KTM 390 Adventure, on the other hand, gets a 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 43 bhp and 37 Nm, mated to a 6-speed transmission.

RE Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Price and availability

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is currently priced from Rs 2.16 lakh to Rs 2.23 lakh. Considering the upcoming new Himalayan 450 will be a significant upgrade over the current model, one can expect it to be priced around Rs 3 lakh. KTM’s 390 Adventure currently retails at Rs 3.35 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

