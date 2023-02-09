scorecardresearch

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Here’s what to expect

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is likely to be launched this year. Here’s how the all-new Himalayan is likely to fare against the KTM 390 Adventure.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Here’s what to expect
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is likely to undercut the KTM 390 Adventure in pricing

Royal Enfield is planning to launch several brand-new motorcycles in India in the near future and one of them is the higher displacement version of the Himalayan ADV. The Himalayan 450 is one of the most-anticipated RE’s and it has been recently spied on test again, hinting at an imminent launch. Here’s how the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is likely to fare against the KTM 390 Adventure. 

himalayan 450

RE Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Design and features

In terms of design, the upcoming Himalayan 450 will resemble the current RE Himalayan to a certain extent but sport a sleeker profile, a tall visor, new grab rails, an LED headlamp with LED taillamp, USD front forks, a unique mono-shock absorber, 21-inch front & 17-inch rear tyres with spoke wheels and an all-digital instrument cluster. 

Also Read: Top 5 upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2023: New Bullet, Himalayan 450 & more

Also Read
2023 ktm adventure 390

The KTM 390 Adventure has a sharp design language and gets an all-LED lighting system. It features a 7.0-inch TFT digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity that shows a host of information. This adventure motorcycle gets USD forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. KTM will also soon introduce the spoke wheels version of the 390 ADV in India.

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

ktm 390 adventure

RE Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Himalayan 450 will be an all-new 450cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. While the power figures are not known yet, it is expected to churn out around 40 bhp and 45 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. KTM 390 Adventure, on the other hand, gets a 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 43 bhp and 37 Nm, mated to a 6-speed transmission.

RE Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Price and availability

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is currently priced from Rs 2.16 lakh to Rs 2.23 lakh. Considering the upcoming new Himalayan 450 will be a significant upgrade over the current model, one can expect it to be priced around Rs 3 lakh. KTM’s 390 Adventure currently retails at Rs 3.35 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. 

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Ioniq vs Iconic EVs comparison!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 12:22 IST