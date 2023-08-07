Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 spied with touring accessories: Launch this year

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been spotted with touring accessories and here are some exclusive images. This 450cc ADV is expected to be launched in India by the end of this year.

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch multiple motorcycles in the coming months and a higher displacement version of the Himalayan is one of them. The much-awaited Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 ADV will be launched in India by the end of this year. Ahead of its official debut, we have captured some exclusive images of this motorcycle with some optional touring accessories that will be offered with it.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: New spy images

The new spy images of the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 reveal the motorcycle being tested with official touring accessories mounted on it. We captured a test mule in Tamil Nadu with panniers on both sides and a top box. It’s worth mentioning that these lockable metal storage boxes are offered with the current Himalayan 411 as well.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: What to expect?

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to get a host of updates over the current model. It will feature an all-LED lighting system, a digital instrument cluster, RE’s Tripper navigation system, a large fuel tank and more. Powering this ADV will be an all-new 450cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. While the power figures aren’t known yet, it is expected to churn out around 40 bhp, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Price and competition

The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to be launched in India by the end of this year. In terms of pricing, the current RE Himalayan retails between Rs 2.16 lakh to Rs 2.28 lakh and one can expect the upcoming Himalayan 450 to be priced under Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom. It will rival the KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS, Yezdi Adventure, etc.

