Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 spied again – More details emerge

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 spied testing again, revealing more information on some of its standard features.

Ahead of the Royal Enfield 650 twins’ launch, there was a lot of excitement and just when people think that the buzz has calmed down, another set of enthusiasts are beginning to feel something similar, about the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

There are a lot of reasons for it, from the upside-down fork setup to the all-new liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, which is a first for Royal Enfield in its century-old existence. And the repeated spy shots of the new Himalayan 450 being tested are just getting fans excited.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been spied again, and based on the latest shots, we can confirm most of the features that the adventure tourer will get when launched.

To start with, the USD fork setup will be a standard feature and not optional, similar to the new Royal Enfield Meteor. They will most likely be non-adjustable Showa units. Also, the spy picture reveals a single disc brake setup at the front with an axial calliper setup, despite the USD units. This is a cost-cutting method but by no means a shortcut.

The Himalayan 450 also gets a twin-seat setup, focused more towards comfort and accessibility instead of a single-piece unit, which is great for off-roading but compromises comfort in city conditions. The front wheel is a 21-inch setup, while the rear could be a 17-inch setup, with spoke wheels to offer better capabilities off-road.

Apart from this, the Himalayan features a clear flyscreen, a semi-digital instrument cluster that differs from the current Himalayan, along with an LED headlight while the turn indicators are halogen units. The motorcycle will feature a dual-channel ABS, however, a switchable unit will be appreciated.

Royal Enfield is expected to make an official announcement later this year, around September, however, the launch could take place early next year. When launched, the Himalayan 450 will compete with the KTM Adventure 390 and the Yezdi Adventure amongst others, while also carrying a price of around Rs 3 lakh ex-showroom.