Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 leaked ahead of launch: What to expect?

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a new liquid-cooled engine, and new chassis and is expected to make its debut in November.

Come this festival season, Royal Enfield will be revving up the ante by launching the next-generation Himalayan. There has been a series of images leaked of the test mule but now the production version of the Himalayan 450 has been spotted.

Here’s what to expect from the Royal Enfield’s new adventure motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Design

The new Himalayan 450 retains the typical ADV tall stance. Royal Enfield will equip the new motorcycle with an LED headlight like the one on the Super Meteor. The new Himalayan 450 is going to be a hardcore and purposeful ADV, hence, the two-wheeler manufacturer has decided to base the new headlamp on the new chassis. Like the current Himalayan, the new 450 also gets an external frame in the front, but it is now redesigned to mount luggage or jerry cans.

The fuel tank has also been redesigned and looks bigger than the current model, though we can only confirm its capacity after the specs are revealed by Royal Enfield. The Himalayan 450 gets a flatter and wider handlebars with new switch buttons. The new motorcycle sports a new two-piece split seat that appears to be better cushioned and more supportive, especially for long-distance rides.

The latest photo shows more details on the upcoming Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Engine Specs

The Himalayan will be powered by a brand new single-cylinder liquid-cooled 450cc engine, a first for Royal Enfield. It is expected to have a total output of around 35-40bhp and 40Nm of torque. The ADV’s engine will be mated to a brand-new 6-speed gearbox. Some media reports have stated that the transmission may also come with slip-assist clutch though we can’t confirm that at the moment.

The current Himalayan comes with a 411cc air-cooled engine with 24.3bhp and 32Nm of torque. It gets a 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Hardware

From the leaked images reveal that the Himalayan 450 will be equipped with upside-down front forks and a mono-shock at the rear. Currently, the Himalayan has a 300mm front disc brake and a 240mm in the rear and it’s expected to be retained. The new ADV will also continue to offer switchable dual-channel ABS that can be in single-channel mode with rear-wheel ABS deactivated. The next-generation Himalayan is expected to get traction control.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Competition and Price

The new Himalayan 450 will make its debut in November and is expected to be priced in the region of Rs 2.5 lakh. The new Royal Enfield ADV will compete against the KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS and Yezdi Adventure.