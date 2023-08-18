The biggest highlight of the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is an all-new 450cc liquid-cooled engine.

Every Royal Enfield fan is waiting for the launch of the new Himalayan 450 with bated breath. It is supposed to be one of the most important launches for the iconic motorcycle brand in the past few years. While the current Himalayan 411 has created a legacy of its own, the adventure tourer has its fair share of shortcomings.

The Chennai-based bikemaker is looking to address all these shortcomings with a new-gen Himalayan which is supposedly more powerful and overall a better package than the existing Himalayan. Test mules of the new adventure bike have been spotted on numerous occasions over the past one year.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 launch

Now, we have confirmation about the launch of the latest iteration of Himalayan. Royal Enfield has shared a new teaser video of the upcoming Himalayan 450 which reveals test mules of the adventure bike being tested to its limits in the snowy landscapes of Himalayas. At the end of the video, it gives out the latitude and longitude of the media ride venue, that is Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

The new Himalayan is all set to be launched on 1 November 2023, which is just two months after the next-gen Bullet 350 is launched. It is also the first time we officially get an insight of what the bike actually sounds like. The rumbling and throaty exhaust note through the canister is associated with a typical single-cylinder Royal Enfield thump.

For the uninitiated, the new-gen Himalayan is set to be powered by an all-new 450cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that is expected to churn out over 40 horses. Power will be sent to the rear wheel via a new 6-speed gearbox.

Moreover, unlike the more barebones Himalayan 411, the new Himalayan 450 will feature a more sophisticated equipment comprising modern amenities such as a single-pod, fully-digital instrument panel; Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, all-LED illumination, and upside-down front forks.

Upon launch, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to come at a starting price of Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom), and would make a competent rival to the updated KTM Adventure 390 range.