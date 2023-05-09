Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 caught testing again

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will take on the KTM 390 Adventure, Yezdi Adventure and BMW G 310 GS.

The drum rolls have begun and it’s safe enough to say that Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the much-awaited Himalayan 450. The new adventure motorcycle’s latest spy photos surfaced when it was being tested in city conditions. Based on the latest images, the test mule looks pretty much production ready. Based on the feedback from customers, the Himalayan 450 is basically the new and improved version of the 411. This doesn’t mean that the company is pulling the plug on the very successful Himalayan 411 as it is expected to be sold alongside the new 450.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Engine and Ergonomics

The Himalayan 450 will be powered by a brand-new liquid-cooled 450cc engine. Currently, the horsepower hasn’t been revealed but with its direct rival, the KTM Adventure 390, churning out 43bhp from its 373cc liquid-cooled motor, the new Royal Enfield ADV’s total output could be in the range of 40bhp. The Himalayan 450 is also expected to be mated to a new 6-speed transmission, unlike the 411 ADV which gets a 5-speed gearbox.

Being an adventure motorcycle, the Himalayan 450 will provide a tall straight riding stance which will be practical for long rides and daily commutes. Along with that, the handlebars are also raised with sturdy build foot pegs that will allow riders to stand on it and split design saddle.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Features

Like the flagship, the Super Meteor 650, the Himalayan 450 will sport an LED headlamp along with upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock. With disc brakes in front and rear and dual-channel ABS, it might also be able to switch off this function for the rear wheel. It is expected to come with 21-and 18-inch wheels in the front and rear. The Himalayan 450 gets a new instrument cluster which could get an in-built navigation system.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Competition

The Himalayan 450 will take on a handful of rivals like the KTM 390 Adventure, Yezdi Adventure and BMW G 310 GS.