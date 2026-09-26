Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 review: Less tech, more terrain

Not as advanced as new-age ADVs like the Apache RTX 300, but nails low-end torque, and has simple mechanics

In the time of iconic launches like the Mahindra Thar OG, the ultimate OG has returned – the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440. But is it a rebel with a Royal badge, or is it too late to the party in the age of tech-loaded ADVs like the TVS Apache RTX 300? We tested it to find out.

What is it?

For long, the Royal Enfield riding community wanted an alternative to the Himalayan 450 – very capable, but also expensive (Rs 3.08-3.39 lakh). In comes the Himalayan 440 priced at Rs 2.29 lakh, ex-showroom. It doesn’t have the high-tech spec sheet or the road presence of the 450, but is high on simplicity. Fitted with wire-spoked wheels, the tyre size is 21-inch front and 17-inch rear.

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How does it ride?

The Himalayan 440 doesn’t have the explosive acceleration of the liquid-cooled Himalayan 450, which breaks the 100 km/h mark in under 8 seconds. In real-world testing, my bike did 0-60 km/h in just over 4 seconds and hit 100 km/h in 11-12 seconds. But the roll-on acceleration – such as 40-80 km/h in 3rd or 4th gear – feels composed, with enough grunt to overtake long vehicles on highways, and feels manageable on dirt trails.

It 443cc long-stroke engine delivers 34 Nm of peak torque at a low 4,000 rpm, almost eliminating the need for constant downshifting in traffic. You can comfortably pull from 25-30 km/h in 3rd gear up to 70-80 km/h without the engine stalling. At almost 200 kg with a full tank, the bike isn’t light, but its low seat height of 800 mm makes it manageable, allowing you to easily plant your feet on the ground at traffic signals.

Highway performance is decent, thanks to its 6-speed gearbox. At 110 km/h in sixth gear, the engine feels relaxed with manageable vibrations. But beyond 110 km/h, the engine begins to strain, which means that 90-100 km/h is the ideal cruise speed for long-distance journeys.

What doesn’t feel right

It has old-world charm, but falls behind modern rivals in terms of road presence and technology. Bikes like the Apache RTX 300 offer great value, featuring riding modes, cruise control, tubeless tyres, and a striking design, starting at just Rs 1.99 lakh, and Rs 2.39 lakh for the top-end BTO variant in Viper Green. Side by side, the Apache RTX has that global adventure bike presence, unlike the Himalayan 440 that looks smaller. If you want explosive power, the KTM 390 Adventure (Rs 2.88 lakh) is good value.

Tube-type tyres are another area of concern. A tyre puncture in a remote area can leave you stranded. But given this bike’s simple mechanical layout, most roadside mechanics across rural India can easily patch a tube using basic tools.

Verdict

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 prioritises simplicity, low-end torque, and relaxed touring over raw power and high-tech features. It comes across as a practical, easy-going adventure tourer for riders who value effortless city riding and understated style over outright performance.