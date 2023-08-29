The new 450cc lineup from Royal Enfield will have five models each catering to different style and purposes.

Royal Enfield is working on a plethora of models currently. The Chennai-based brand will be launching the new-gen Bullet 350 in a few days time which will be followed by the all-new Himalayan 450 in a couple of months. In fact, it was revealed that Royal Enfield is working on a number of models based on the new 450cc platform.

It has come to light that Enfield has filed a trademark for the name ‘Guerilla 450’. In all certainty, this will be one of the five new 450cc models currently under development. However, it will be interesting to see which 450cc model bears the Guerilla nametag.

Royal Enfield Guerilla 450: More off-road focussed Himalayan?

While we don’t have any specific details regarding the upcoming model, judging by the name, we expect the Guerilla 450 to be a more off-road focussed version of Himalayan. Since such a model is already under development, the name would justify the nature and styling of the motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 trademark

It is expected to offer higher ground clearance, more travel on front and rear wheels and more durable tyres than the upcoming Himalayan 450 that would make it more capable than the latter in treacherous terrains. Staying true to the theme of guerrilla tactics, the upcoming Himalayan’s sibling could be offered in camo and stealth paint schemes with slightly revised styling.

As for specs, it will be powered by an all-new 450cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, the same in the new Himalayan 450. This motor is expected to churn out peak outputs of around 40 bhp and 37 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are expected to be carried out by a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of features, the Guerilla is expected to borrow features such as all-LED illumination, a fully-digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, upside-down front forks, slip and assist clutch, and off-road ABS. With the entire focus on off-road, it could also come with traction control. However, these are only assumptions and we can receive a true picture once we have some solid developments.