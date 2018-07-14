Royal Enfield Gaijin by Bulleteer Customs looks drop-dead gorgeous: Details on tastefully modified Enfield

Royal Enfield motorcycles have been one of the most preferred choices of customizers when it comes to motorcycle modifications. Renowned custom shop Bulleteer Customs has recently modified a Royal Enfield into a mean looking motorcycle. The motorcycle is named as Gaijin and the modification is done in such a way that at first, it is hard to believe that this one is actually a Royal Enfield underneath. The Gaijin looks to have been landed straight from a sci-fi movie as its design language is quite futuristic and appealing. The front of the motorcycle gets a unique headlamp with LEDs within. The motorcycle also gets two LED fog lamps that step up the style quotient. The Gaijin has been fitted with a straight handlebar that should offer an upright riding position to the rider. The rear gets an LED tail lamp that has been fitted just under the rear body cowl.

The chunky rear tyre is also a style highlight and it makes the bike look muscular and bold. The registration number plate is bolted on the left-hand side in a hanging manner in the same way that you must have seen on some Bobbers. The Gaijin has been fitted with a twin-port exhaust system that has been finished in matte black and looks appealing. The front end of the motorcycle gets a disc brake in order to offer a decent stopping power.

The fuel tank has been redesigned to look sharper and the name Gaijin has been stickered on it in white shade. The Gaijin follows an all-black theme that delivers it the macho look that it deserves. This one gets alloy wheels that indeed make an impact when it comes to the design. Stay tuned with us as we will bring you more such modification examples in the near future.