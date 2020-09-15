Royal Enfield ‘Service on Wheels’ Review: Duration, cost, limitations and how to book!

Our long term Interceptor 650 test bike recently got serviced through the Royal Enfield 'Service on Wheels' initiative. Here is what it is all about along with its limitations, cost and also, the time duration it takes to service your beloved Enfield.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been an amazing part of the Express Drives’ long term fleet for a little over nine months now. During its journey with us, the bike turned out to be a trustworthy companion as it took us to places like Mussoorie, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bhopal and Jodhpur apart from proving its mettle as a capable daily workhorse. Now, the bike came to us with almost 800 km on the odometer late last year. The second service of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is done at 10,000 km interval and as our test bike has clocked over 8,000 km, now was the time to pamper it and shower some more love. In the meanwhile, Royal Enfield had announced its ‘Service on Wheels’ initiative that guarantees bike servicing at your doorstep. Quite a good news as you do not need to step out in the current Covid-19 times. So, here is what all this service is all about and what all you need to know!

In order to book ‘Service on Wheels’, all you need to do is contact your nearest Royal Enfield dealership and book a slot by telling the representative the preferred date and time during which you want a Royal Enfield technician to visit your place to service your bike. Once done, the concerned person reaches you with a fully-loaded Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350. The bike gets three aluminium panniers and these carry spare parts, required tools for bike service, maintenance and repair apart from the basic stuff that is required to service a two-wheeler. The two side panniers and a top box on the service bike that reached us included engine oil, waste cloth for cleaning, an oil filter, a spare air filter, clutch cable, brake shoes and also, chain cleaner and lubricant.

The technician was very much on time and started his job as soon as he reached. The best part was that he was wearing a proper uniform and it always feels great to hand over your bike to someone who is this much professional, Isn’t it! Moreover, he was wearing a mask that is quintessential during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Our Interceptor 650 long term test bike needed an engine oil change along with the readjustment of clutch and brake levers and chain as well. The technician performed these tasks in 10 to 15 minutes after which he started checking the functioning of other major parts of the bike. This included checking the voltage of the battery, cleaning air filter & spark plug and also, checking the brake fluid level in the master cylinder. Royal Enfield claims that through the Service on Wheels initiative, a customer can get his or her bike almost 80 percent serviced compared to what he or she could have done on a regular workshop. In addition to this, getting a puncture fixed is also possible with Royal Enfield’s SOW.

The reason is quite obvious! Since this is a mobile service, there is no such provision of bike washing. However, the technician can clean your bike as per your request by a regular cloth and will do the needful if the bike isn’t dirty beyond a certain limit. Also, another limitation arises when the customer knows that his or her bike is malfunctioning and doesn’t know what exactly needs to be changed or repaired. That said, if a certain spare part needs to be changed and you don’t know what exactly that has to be, the technician won’t be able to carry it with him.

Royal Enfield changes the oil filter of the Interceptor 650 every time the engine oil gets changed and the same was done on our test bike as well. We really liked the way how our test bike was being handled by the Royal Enfield technician. He wasn’t being rough with the bike was doing all his work quite carefully and smoothly without showing any signs of hurry or impatience. The overall service of the bike was done in just 40 minutes. After this, the technician also wiped off and cleaned some drops of oil that fell on the floor during the service, showcasing a high level of professionalism.

Watch: Facebook LIVE – Our Interceptor 650 test bike getting serviced through Royal Enfield ‘Service on Wheels’

As our test bike needed a thorough wash as well, we headed to the workshop after the SOW session for the same. Interestingly, the Royal Enfield ‘Service on Wheels’ is free of cost which means you don’t need to pay anything extra to get your bike serviced at your place! Royal Enfield is planning to roll out an app in the coming days with the help of which you can book your service and also check the status in your smartphone.

The company had rolled out 800 such bikes for the initiative across the country which means it should be very much available in every major city and town. We sure recommend this service to every Royal Enfield owner! It has to be noted that this service might not be available on Saturdays and Sundays as was the case with our locality (Noida, Uttar Pradesh). When inquired, we came to know a couple of reasons. First, there is a high workload in the respective workshop during weekends. Second, the fact that there was a lockdown over weekends in the state when our bike was serviced. Having said that, we advise you to check this once with your nearest dealership if you are planning to book SOW over a weekend.

