Royal Enfield first service oil cleaner than European, Japanese brands: Chinese motorcycles rank dirtiest

By:Updated: Jul 12, 2021 4:13 PM

Royal Enfield motorcycles for years have had a persona attached to them – that they’re tough and easy to mend anywhere at all. But there have also been talks about them being crude. When RE rolled out its new product lineup starting with the 650 twins though, they said that they’ve revamped everything and that quality is now comparable to European standards. As it turns out, based on a small test done by FortNine, Royal Enfield seems to be even better than European brands in terms of ‘cleanliness’.

FortNine’s Ryan F9 got small samples of first service engine oil from 12 motorcycles from the Indian manufacturer, major European and Japanese brands, and also a Chinese one. With the help of Ryan’s friend, who is a cleanliness technician at a car company, the team put together results relating to particles in the first service oil. The results were based on micrometre of particles – 5, 10, 15.

The brands in question include KTM, Ducati, Royal Enfield, Harley-Davidson, Triumph, BMW Motorrad, Yin Xiang, Kawasaki, Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha and Aprilia.

In his video, Ryan explains that the oil from the Chinese bike was so bad that ‘it broke the microscope’. While most samples reflect particles in a few lakhs, Yin Xiang had over 1.1 crore The only other bikes with such surprising results are unsurprisingly the Italians.

The Chinese is a lost cause, the Japanese and European ones seem to be fairly good except the Italians which are in the danger zone, Harley-Davidson is walking a thin line, but Royal Enfield is the cleanest. These results are based on a small sample size but speak for plenty. The samples were collected from new motorcycles offered by volunteers from FortNine’s audience.

So, there you go, Royal Enfield motorcycles have the cleanest innards based on this research. We recommend that you do watch the video above. As Ryan F9 thanks all the people who offered their motorcycles and the cleanliness technician, we’d like to thank FortNine.

Source: FortNine

