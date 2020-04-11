Royal Enfield extends free service, warranty: Check if it applies to your Bullet!

Royal Enfield has already cleared its BS4 inventory and is only selling BS6 compliant motorcycles starting 21st March, 2020.

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown that is likely to get extended till 30th April, multiple auto manufacturers had announced warranty and free service period extensions for their customers. Now, the latest one to join this is Royal Enfield. The company says that its dealerships are temporarily shut due to the lockdown. Moreover, the brand’s Roadside Assistance and Doorstep Services have also been affected with the said situation. Royal Enfiled says that during this period, there are many owners who have missed the periodic free services or the warranty for their bikes. That said, in order to make sure that the customers don’t miss any of the said benefits, the company now extends the warranty and free service validity by two months.

This is applicable only for motorcycles whose free service or warranty has been or will expire between 22 March 2020 and 14 April 2020. The company has already cleared its BS4 inventory and is only selling BS6 compliant motorcycles starting 21st March, 2020. In other news, in terms of the upcoming launches, Royal Enfield will soon be launching the Meteor 350 that is a replacement for the existing Thunderbird. The new model will get multiple updates compared to the present-gen Thunderbird and will come with a heavily updated BS6 compliant engine. Expect the bike to be launched in India soon after the lockdown lifts up.

The Covid-19 outbreak in India has put a lot of sectors on hold and automotive is certainly one of them. That said, it is quintessential to stay home and indoors in the interest of the safety of yourself and others. Stay tuned with us for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel. Also, let us know how the quarantine days are going for you! We would certainly love to hear some interesting stories.

