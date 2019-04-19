Royal Enfield enters South Korea with Classic 500, Bullet 500 and Himalayan

Royal Enfield has announced its entry into South Korea with Vintage Motors (Kiheung International) as its official distributor-partner in the country. The iconic motorcycle manufacturer has entered Korea with its first flagship store in Seoul at Hannam-daero 42-gil that has now commenced full operations including after sales, spares and service. The brand launch press conference was addressed by Vimal Sumbly, APAC Business Head and Pablo Lee Junior- Chief Executive Officer, Kehung Motors. Royal Enfield is one of the fastest growing motorcycle brands in the world at present and one of the leading players in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc-750cc) not only in India but globally as well. Royal Enfield has entered South Korea with its three motorcycles namely Bullet 500, Classic 500 and the Himalayan. While the Bullet 500 has been launched at a price of 5,500,000 won, the Classic 500 and Himalayan are available at a price of 5,950,000 won and 4,950,000 won respectively.

Commenting on the launch of new Royal Enfield store in Korea, Vimal Sumbly, APAC Business Head, said that the company's focus is to sustain and expand its reach in International markets especially in Asia pacific region. Royal Enfield has seen consistent growth in the APAC region with a 20% year-on-year growth. Korea is an important chapter in the growth story and Royal Enfield is thrilled to commence business here. He added that the brand is fully committed to focus all its energies on becoming part of the fabric of this country’s rich motorcycling culture.

Commenting on the plans for the market, Pablo Lee Jr., CEO of Kiheung Motors, said that he is honoured to partner with Royal Enfield and bring their passion for motorcycling to customers across Korea. Royal Enfield motorcycles will offer Korean two wheeler riders an opportunity to upgrade to a robust long-distance, leisure riding culture with its modern-classics machines, that are brilliant for long rides on the highway at the same time perfect to commute in heavy traffic in the city.

