Royal Enfield enters Japan with these five bikes and a flagship store

The new Royal Enfield store in Japan was launched via a digital press conference and the same was addressed by Vinod K Dasari, CEO of Royal Enfield, and Vimal Sumbly, APAC Business Head, Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield has entered Japan and has announced the launch of its first standalone, flagship Store in Tokyo. The company said in a press statement that the newly inaugurated store that is located in Suginami will retail Royal Enfield bikes, apparel and accessories, in addition to spares and service. The launch of the store was done via a digital press conference and the same was addressed by Vinod K Dasari, CEO of Royal Enfield, and Vimal Sumbly, APAC Business Head, Royal Enfield. As per the company, this is a fresh start for it in what is perhaps the most iconic automobile market in the Asia Pacific region. Royal Enfield has entered the Japanese market with five motorcycle models namely Bullet 500, Classic 500, the Himalayan, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.

The company says that together with PCI Co. Ltd., it has plans for ambitious business growth and expansion in Japan and will ensure the best customer service and experience. Speaking at the launch, Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield said that at the heart of everything they do at Royal Enfield, lies the fundamental experience of life that is authentic and real, and with that ideology, the company has not just pioneered and led, but also expanded the mid-size segment in India and across the world.

He adds that Royal Enfield sees a clear opportunity to be able to do the same in Japan as well, with a huge commuter base seeking out real adventures and experiences, looking to upgrade to a motorcycle that enables them to kick-start the active lifelong pursuit of exploration. Dasari also said that not just Royal Enfield motorcycles, but the brand’s complete range of purpose-built apparel and accessories will also cater to the riding enthusiasts in the country.

