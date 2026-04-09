Royal Enfield enters EV space with Flying Flea C6 at Rs 2.79 lakh

Royal Enfield has officially entered the EV market with the Flying Flea C6, priced at ₹2.79 lakh. Inspired by its 1940s heritage, the electric motorcycle features a 3.91 kWh battery, 115 kmph top speed, and advanced tech like lean-angle ABS.

Royal Enfield on Thursday entered the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of the Flying Flea C6, priced at Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is also offering the motorcycle at Rs 1.99 lakh under a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model to reduce upfront costs.

Bookings will open on April 10, with deliveries scheduled to begin by end-May. The rollout will be phased, starting with Bengaluru, as the company builds its presence in the premium electric motorcycle segment. The electric motorcycle brand, Flying Flea brand draws inspiration from Royal Enfield’s lightweight motorcycles developed in the 1940s for military use.

Performance and Tech

Royal Enfield has committed over Rs 1,500 crore towards its electric vehicle programme and has built a dedicated team of over 250 engineers across India and the UK. The company has filed around 45 patents related to its EV platform.

The electric motorcycle is powered by a 3.91 kWh battery pack and delivers a top speed of 115 kmph, with over 400 Nm of wheel torque. It supports multiple charging options, including fast, standard and trickle charging, with 20–80% charging achievable in just over 60 minutes. The Flying Flea features such as over-the-air updates, navigation, remote monitoring, traction control and lean-angle ABS.

Strategic Investment

While a dedicated EV facility is being set up in Cheyyar Tamil Nadu, initial production will take place at its Oragadam plant, near Chennai. Parent Eicher Motors has also acquired a 10% stake in Spain-based Stark Future to strengthen electric technology development.