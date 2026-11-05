Royal Enfield enters 750cc segment with two new bikes

Royal Enfield debuts Himalayan 750 and Continental GT 750 with a new 743cc parallel-twin engine at EICMA 2026, expanding its premium motorcycle lineup and adventure touring options.

Royal Enfield has expanded its premium motorcycle portfolio with the global unveiling of the Himalayan 750 and Continental GT 750 at EICMA 2026 in Milan, marking its entry into the 750cc motorcycle segment.



Both motorcycles are powered by an all-new 743cc parallel-twin engine, marking a significant step up in engine capacity for the two product lines. While the Himalayan 750 is aimed at the adventure touring segment, the Continental GT 750 builds on the company’s café racer heritage with a sportier positioning.

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The Himalayan 750 produces 54.25hp and 63 Nm of torque, with 90% of peak torque available from 3,500 rpm. The motorcycle gets a 17-litre fuel tank, 205 mm ground clearance and adjustable Showa suspension. These specifications position it as a larger and more powerful offering in Royal Enfield’s Himalayan adventure touring range.

The new model expands the company’s adventure motorcycle portfolio, offering a higher-capacity option for riders seeking a motorcycle suited to touring and varied riding conditions.

The Continental GT 750, meanwhile, represents an expansion of Royal Enfield’s café racer range. Sharing the 743cc parallel-twin engine with the Himalayan 750, the motorcycle was showcased in both standard and half-faired configurations. The two versions highlight different styling interpretations of the same platform, while retaining the café racer positioning associated with the Continental GT range.

Expanding the portfolio

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Beyond the two 750cc motorcycles, Royal Enfield also displayed the Flying Flea S6, an electric scrambler aimed at expanding its presence in electric mobility beyond urban commuting. The model reflects the company’s efforts to explore electric motorcycles across different categories.

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The company also showcased a limited-edition Shotgun 650, named Son of a Gun, developed in collaboration with custom motorcycle brand Deus Ex Machina.

The new unveilings underline Royal Enfield’s strategy of expanding into larger engine categories while retaining its focus on distinctive motorcycle design and lifestyle-led positioning. The Himalayan 750 and Continental GT 750 are among the key attractions at the November 3-8 exhibition in Milan.