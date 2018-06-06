Royal Enfield electric cruiser confirmed: Are you ready for a quiet Bullet with no thump?

Yes, you read that absolutely right! The iconic thump of Royal Enfield motorcycles will soon be accompanied by the silence of an electric motor. During the launch of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition in Mumbai a few days back, the company has announced that it is working on an electric bike platform. According to a report on Livemint, Rudratej Singh, President, Royal Enfield stated that the development of an electric Royal Enfield has already begun at the brand's UK technology centre and a 'very small' team is working on it. Furthermore, he added that the company has to start making electric motorcycles in order to stay relevant in the market.

Besides the electric Royal Enfield project, the company is also working on revamping its line up in order to meet the new BS-VI emission norms that will kick in by the year 2020. Now, the big question, especially for the Royal Enfield fans out there is - how will it be like to ride an electric Bullet or Classic? The customers will surely be going to miss the thump but the company would not want to compromise on the widely loved aesthetics, to say the least. That being said, the upcoming Royal Enfield electric bikes will most likely retain the street cruiser styling that has been accepted and admired across the world.

However, developing an electric bike would not be that easy for Royal Enfield as it is venturing into the eco-friendly space for the very first time and that is completely opposite to what it has been doing for years. Regarding this, the company says that it may need to look at things differently as it is still learning when it comes to electric motorcycles.

American cruiser bike maker Harley-Davidson also ventured into the eco-friendly space with its Project Livewire long ago and now it's Royal Enfield that has chosen the green mobility path. Amid environmental concerns and the Government of India's 2030 EV vision, two-wheeler manufacturers have started taking the idea of electric mobility quite seriously. Companies like Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj and TVS have either invested into electric vehicle start-ups or have planned to come with EVs on their own in the coming years.

The news of electric Royal Enfield might disappoint a lot of RE fans but it will be equally interesting to see how the world's oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production pulls it off. Bear in mind that it might be more than four to five years before an electric RE come son roads. The good news then is that you still have a few years to cherish that thump before it starts getting replaced by an electric motor whine!

Source: Livemint