Royal Enfield domestic sales decline 16 percent, exports up 95 percent YTD

Royal Enfield is continuing to further strengthen its distribution network in India and abroad. During the last quarter, Royal Enfield added seven new large-format stores and 250 new studio format stores in India.

By:Published: March 2, 2020 4:14:21 PM

Royal Enfield sold 1,89,143 motorcycles in this quarter, a decline of 2% from 1,93,164 motorcycles sold over the same period in the last financial year. The manufacturer reported a 1 percent growth in total sales at 63,536 units in February. The company had sold 62,630 units in February last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement. Domestic sales stood at 61,188 units last month as against 60,066 units in February 2019, up 2 percent. Exports declined 8 percent to 2,348 units as against 2,564 units in the same month previous year, it said.

The year-to-date data on the motorcycle manufacturer’s sales suggest that there has been a 95 percent growth in exports and a 16 percent decline in domestic sales bringing the total sales down by 14 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Royal Enfield is continuing to further strengthen its distribution network in India and abroad. During the last quarter, Royal Enfield added seven new large-format stores and 250 new studio format stores in India, taking the total to 1,400 retail touchpoints.

Also read: BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review | Now in the best version of itself

In international markets, Royal Enfield added new stores across Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, France, and the UK, increasing its overall touchpoints to about 675 stores including 67 exclusive stores. This network expansion, combined with sustained brand and marketing initiatives, has more than tripled sales outside India.

Royal Enfield is in the process of updating its lineup to BS-VI compliance having launched BS-VI Himalayan and more. Bookings for the BS-VI version of the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle – the Bullet 350 – have also begun at select dealerships. It is also likely to come in new colour options.

