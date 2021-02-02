Royal Enfield announces first-ever design competition: Winner to custom-build a Meteor 350

Over the past few years, the Royal Enfield Custom Program has designed and built some noteworthy machines including the Bonneville Racer, SG 411, and the Midas Royal.

Royal Enfield recently announced the commencement of its first-ever motorcycle customisation campaign – Build Your Own Legend. The initiative invites motorcycle enthusiasts to submit their designs for a custom motorcycle based on the Meteor 350. The contest is aimed at providing a platform to encourage the motorcycling community to self-express Interested participants can register at Royal Enfield’s official website: royalenfield.com/in/en/byol/

To participate in the Build Your Own Legend contest, interested candidates can register on the Royal Enfield website and send in their entries in the form of a sketch or render with a small description of their idea.

Three concepts will be shortlisted across three separate jury panels including RE Choice, Pro Judges Choice & Public Choice. The Top 3 unique designs will be shortlisted and the winners will get a chance to visit the INTC.

During this period, the winners will work closely with the Industrial Design Team at the Royal Enﬁeld India Tech Center, Chennai who will help them reﬁne the motorcycle design to make it buildable.

After reﬁning the designs, each winner will be teamed up with a custom motorcycle builder based in India and the design will then be brought to life in a span of a few months.

To judge the concept and design of the motorcycle we have roped in Wes Reyneke, Senior Editor at Bike Exif, Roland Sands from Roland Sands Design, Vijay Singh of Rajputana Customs, and Pablo Chaterji Executive Editor Motoring World.

The campaign is aimed at giving the riding community an opportunity to express their love for the machines and we look forward to enabling motorcycling enthusiasts with a perfect opportunity to bring alive their ideas and dreams in form of self-expression via motorcycle customisation, Adrian Sellers Head – Custom Program Royal Enfield, said.

