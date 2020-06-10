Royal Enfield reopens over 90% of dealerships: Launches digital sales & doorstep service

Royal Enfield has launched digital sales and service-at-home initiatives. RE Service on Wheels is accompanied by authorised Royal Enfield technicians who strictly adhere to all safety-related guidelines.

Royal Enfield has announced that more than 90% of its retail network across India has resumed operations. The facilities, offices and stores across the country had been closed in compliance with government guidelines between 22 March and 5 May 2020. Royal Enfield gradually restarted its commercial and manufacturing operations in a phased manner starting 6 May. The company has now reopened over 850 stores and 425 studio stores across the country and are operational for sales and service. RE states that most of these stores are operational completely, some stores in certain cities are functioning partially or on alternate days as per the local guidelines. Royal Enfield has also begun the online sale of motorcycles and doorstep service.

Moreover, to further ensure the safety of customers and staff, Royal Enfield has rolled out initiatives for Contactless Purchase and Service Experience. The company says that through its digital and ‘At-your-doorstep’ services, it aims to provide customers a safe and seamless purchase and ownership experience.

Three simple steps for online purchase of Royal Enfield motorcycles: Customers will pick a model of their liking on the Royal Enfield website, followed by a Home Test Ride and an Online Booking facility available on the website itself.

Customers can go through the gallery of motorcycle variants and colour options, choose genuine accessories, and have a look at the kitted-up motorcycle before booking it online. The customer can then connect with the closest local dealer and complete payment formalities through e-payment options available across Royal Enfield dealerships and the motorcycle can be delivered at the customer’s doorstep.

On the service front, Royal Enfield has deployed Service on Wheels – a fleet of mobile service-ready motorcycles. The Service on Wheels motorcycles are purpose-built, and equipped to carry tools, equipment and genuine spare parts to undertake almost 90% of all typical service and repair requirements at the doorstep of a customer, and will even be deployed as RoadSide Assistance vehicles. E-payment options will be available to the customers for a contactless service. The Royal Enfield Service on Wheels motorcycles will be available across all dealerships by July.

