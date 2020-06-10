Royal Enfield reopens over 90% of dealerships: Launches digital sales & doorstep service

Royal Enfield has launched digital sales and service-at-home initiatives. RE Service on Wheels is accompanied by authorised Royal Enfield technicians who strictly adhere to all safety-related guidelines.

By:Published: June 10, 2020 4:03 PM

Royal Enfield doorstep service

Royal Enfield has announced that more than 90% of its retail network across India has resumed operations. The facilities, offices and stores across the country had been closed in compliance with government guidelines between 22 March and 5 May 2020. Royal Enfield gradually restarted its commercial and manufacturing operations in a phased manner starting 6 May. The company has now reopened over 850 stores and 425 studio stores across the country and are operational for sales and service. RE states that most of these stores are operational completely, some stores in certain cities are functioning partially or on alternate days as per the local guidelines. Royal Enfield has also begun the online sale of motorcycles and doorstep service.

Moreover, to further ensure the safety of customers and staff, Royal Enfield has rolled out initiatives for Contactless Purchase and Service Experience. The company says that through its digital and ‘At-your-doorstep’ services, it aims to provide customers a safe and seamless purchase and ownership experience.

Three simple steps for online purchase of Royal Enfield motorcycles: Customers will pick a model of their liking on the Royal Enfield website, followed by a Home Test Ride and an Online Booking facility available on the website itself.

Also read: Does Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 make sense? Here’s what to expect

Customers can go through the gallery of motorcycle variants and colour options, choose genuine accessories, and have a look at the kitted-up motorcycle before booking it online. The customer can then connect with the closest local dealer and complete payment formalities through e-payment options available across Royal Enfield dealerships and the motorcycle can be delivered at the customer’s doorstep.

On the service front, Royal Enfield has deployed Service on Wheels – a fleet of mobile service-ready motorcycles. The Service on Wheels motorcycles are purpose-built, and equipped to carry tools, equipment and genuine spare parts to undertake almost 90% of all typical service and repair requirements at the doorstep of a customer, and will even be deployed as RoadSide Assistance vehicles. E-payment options will be available to the customers for a contactless service. The Royal Enfield Service on Wheels motorcycles will be available across all dealerships by July.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Five things to look out when buying a new car: Engine, space and more

Five things to look out when buying a new car: Engine, space and more

Shell Lubricants, Pitstop to offer contactless doorstep car, bike servicing in these 20 cities

Shell Lubricants, Pitstop to offer contactless doorstep car, bike servicing in these 20 cities

Price hike alert! Now pay this much more for BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160, RTR 180

Price hike alert! Now pay this much more for BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160, RTR 180

Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition combines uber luxury with sportiness

Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition combines uber luxury with sportiness

Volkswagen India introduces Wellness Program: Free car check-up, EMI Holiday and more

Volkswagen India introduces Wellness Program: Free car check-up, EMI Holiday and more

DL, RC expired during lockdown? Govt extends validity till 30 September

DL, RC expired during lockdown? Govt extends validity till 30 September

Car, bike on-road prices in India to go down: IRDAI withdraws long-term motor insurance policies

Car, bike on-road prices in India to go down: IRDAI withdraws long-term motor insurance policies

2020 BMW X6 launching tomorrow: Lexus RX rival's expected price, specs

2020 BMW X6 launching tomorrow: Lexus RX rival's expected price, specs

Maruti Suzuki offers big discounts on S-Presso, Ciaz: Up to Rs 55,000 off on this model

Maruti Suzuki offers big discounts on S-Presso, Ciaz: Up to Rs 55,000 off on this model

Amitabh Bachchan could soon be your navigator as Google Maps' voice

Amitabh Bachchan could soon be your navigator as Google Maps' voice

MG Hector Plus SUV launch confirmed: Toyota Innova Crysta rival features, specs and more

MG Hector Plus SUV launch confirmed: Toyota Innova Crysta rival features, specs and more

Maruti Suzuki Swift, Mahindra Scorpio most searched used cars in India during lockdown

Maruti Suzuki Swift, Mahindra Scorpio most searched used cars in India during lockdown

'Small/entry-level new car sales to rise in coming months': AckoDrive's promise of guaranteed delivery

'Small/entry-level new car sales to rise in coming months': AckoDrive's promise of guaranteed delivery

Five most fuel efficient diesel cars under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Aura, Tata Altroz and more

Five most fuel efficient diesel cars under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Aura, Tata Altroz and more

Now get your scooter or motorcycle serviced at home: CredR Care launched in four major cities

Now get your scooter or motorcycle serviced at home: CredR Care launched in four major cities

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch date out: What makes these special!

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch date out: What makes these special!

Jeep Renegade spotted testing in India: Vitara Brezza, Venue rival expected soon

Jeep Renegade spotted testing in India: Vitara Brezza, Venue rival expected soon

Lamborghini India reopens dealerships with new safety rules in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru

Lamborghini India reopens dealerships with new safety rules in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru

Maruti Suzuki partners with Mahindra Finance: Loan schemes for farmers and more

Maruti Suzuki partners with Mahindra Finance: Loan schemes for farmers and more

Yamaha Corona Warriors camp for frontline staff: Free vehicle checking, sanitization and these benefits on offer!

Yamaha Corona Warriors camp for frontline staff: Free vehicle checking, sanitization and these benefits on offer!