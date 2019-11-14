Royal Enfield launches factory-fitted modifications with warranty: All you need to know

Royal Enfield has today announced the launch of a new initiative, "Make Your Own", under which customers will be able to opt for factory fitted accessories for their motorcycles right at the time of booking. The bike manufacturer says that this will allow customers to get "factory-fitted personalized motorcycle with genuine and homologated parts and accessories". Initially, this new scheme will be available on the new Classic 350 which has been launched in two new colour options i.e. the Mercury Silver and Pure Black. The Classic 350 currently retails in India at a price of Rs 145,975 (ex-showroom).

Under the customization offer, Royal Enfield customers will be able to choose from a variety of options. These include engine guards, panniers, rear luggage rack along with touring seat options. In addition to this, there are alloy wheels which meet ARAI compliance among other things. Customers can also opt for a number of fuel-tank and side panel stickers.

Speaking about the new initiative, Vinod Dasari, CEO Royal Enfield said “Personalizing and accessorizing one’s motorcycle is almost like a holy ritual for an avid motorcyclist, and Royal Enfield motorcycles have lent themselves beautifully to customisation over the years. Our riding community and enthusiasts have always inspired us to boldly bring in new ideas and initiatives. Make Your Own is a unique project and a reflection of our creative riding community that has inspired us. With Make Your Own, buyers will be able to book and customise their motorcycle in just a few easy steps right at the booking stage. This new initiative allows customers to engage closely with the brand and experience more avenues with accessories and personalization. We want our customers to have a more immersive experience at our stores while being able to express their own unique personalities through their motorcycles”