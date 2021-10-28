Royal Enfield launches ‘Birth of the Bullet’ & ‘The Picnic Special’ custom helmets

‘The Original Royal Enfield’ and ‘The V Twin’ were unveiled last week and were sold out the same day of the sale. The new helmets corresponding to decades 1920 and 1930 will be on sale on 30th and 31st October, respectively.

Royal Enfield is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion, the motorcycle manufacturer has launched a new series of helmets – one for each decade since 1901. Having unveiled two already, Royal Enfield today revealed two more helmets christened ‘The Picnic Special’ and ‘Birth of the Bullet’. ‘The Original Royal Enfield’ and ‘The V Twin’ were unveiled last week and were sold out the same day of the sale. The new helmets corresponding to decades 1920 and 1930 will be on sale on 30th and 31st October, respectively.

The limited edition range consists of hand painted helmets designed by artists commemorating the 12 decades of Royal Enfield’s history. The 12 helmet designs, one for each decade are inspired by posters/advertorials from the decade starting 1901 till 2021 and there are only 120 units of each helmet design available.

The Picnic Special

The inspiration behind the helmet is the 1920s, which was a decade of consolidation followed by expansion for Royal Enfield and recovering from the Great War with a minimalist two-model programme. The range evolved through the decade to include 350 and 500cc side-valve and overhead valve singles with advancements such as mechanical lubrication, electric lighting and saddle tanks.

The 8hp 976cc V-twin Model 180 remained the mainstay throughout, providing owners with a brawny, unflappable motorcycle for work as well as, with an Enfield sidecar attached, outings with family and fellow enthusiasts. This helmet takes inspiration from the same – a group of Royal Enfield riders out on a summer afternoon riding together in the countryside.

With ISI, DOT and ECE certification, ‘The Picnic Special’ is a full face helmet with a breath deflector, neck curtain and D ring for higher safety. In addition to this, the helmet has Polygiene Anti-microbial treated internals. It comes with a Sun Visor with operation switch at the exterior and Main visor with Anti-fog film. The helmet is priced at Rs 8,450 and will go on sale on 30th October at 12pm exclusively at store.royalenfield.com until/120helmets until stock lasts.

Birth of the Bullet

This helmet is a homage to the virtual launch of the first Bullet in The Motorcycle magazine’s ‘armchair’ show in 1932. The 30s was a golden era for Royal Enfield motorcycle development, with high point being the creation of the world-famous Bullet.

Launched in 1932, Bullets were renowned for their sporty 250, 350 and 500cc sloper engines and were well ahead of the pack in transitioning from hand-change to foot-change gearboxes and the adoption of centrestands. The top-of-the-range 500 Bullet, with its 4-valve cylinder head, was capable of 100mph when tuned for racing yet could be ridden with ease as a go-to-work mount.

This open-faced helmet boasts ISI, DOT, ECE certification. It comes with a face covering bubble visor, Premium Leather with Polygiene treated fabric internals and hand-stitched leather trims at shell beading. The outer shell of this helmet is made out of the light weight fiberglass material and has a UV coating on bubble visors. It is Rs 6,950 and will go on sale on 31st October exclusively at store.royalenfield.com/120helmets until the stock lasts.

