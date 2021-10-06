Royal Enfield creates world record: Receives highest-ever live viewership for all-new Classic 350’s launch

During the live broadcast of the all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350's launch, brand recorded highest-ever concurrent viewership, helping the company enter the Guinness World Records.

By:October 6, 2021 6:39 PM
2021 royal enfield classic 350 launched

 

The all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350 has just been launched in the country at a starting price of Rs. 1.84 lakh, ex-showroom. With the launch of the all-new Classic 350, Royal Enfield has added a new feather to its cap. The motorcycle manufacturer has made its way into the Guinness Book of World Records. The company has received the highest live viewership count for the broadcast of the all-new Classic 350’s launch on YouTube.

The launch took place on September 1st, and within 30 minutes, from 11:30 AM to 12 Noon, 19,564 live viewers attended the launch. As a result, the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production has managed to break the existing record of 13,779 live viewers. While the aggregate viewership of the launch event’s live broadcast crossed lakhs, the concurrent peak viewership has been certified by Guinness World Records as the highest record mark.

Certificate- Royal Enfield Guinness World Record

Talking of the Classic 350, it has been one of the best-selling products of the brand in the Indian market. Even in the new-generation avatar, Classic 350 retains the old-school character that is generally associated with Royal Enfield motorcycles. However, it now features a new double downtube unit, which is borrowed from the Meteor 350.

The front forks are also updated, and it now uses 41 mm units. At 170 mm, the Classic 350 also gets a fairly substantial ground clearance. Talking of brakes, the front rotor is a 300 mm unit, while the rear disc measures 270 mm. The dual-disc variants come with dual-channel ABS, while the single-channel ABS functionality is offered with a drum at the rear-end.

The all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with the new J-Series motor, which was first seen on the Meteor 350. The single-cylinder thumper uses a SOHC mechanism with two valves. It produces 20.3 Hp of peak power and 27 Nm of max torque. The bump in power comes with the revised compression ratio and altered bore-stroke values. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit here. Also, the new model comes with a fuel gauge, which wasn’t available before.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Benz sells 4,101 units in Q3 2021: Posts 99 per cent YoY growth

Mercedes-Benz sells 4,101 units in Q3 2021: Posts 99 per cent YoY growth

Royal Enfield creates world record: Receives highest-ever live viewership for all-new Classic 350's launch

Royal Enfield creates world record: Receives highest-ever live viewership for all-new Classic 350's launch

Toutche reinforces its Mysuru-based production capacity with CX platform

Toutche reinforces its Mysuru-based production capacity with CX platform

New Hero Xpulse 200 4V India launch tomorrow: What to expect?

New Hero Xpulse 200 4V India launch tomorrow: What to expect?

5 upcoming CNG cars in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Tata Tiago

5 upcoming CNG cars in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Tata Tiago

2022 Honda Civic Type R prototype revealed: Features massive rear wing

2022 Honda Civic Type R prototype revealed: Features massive rear wing

Ola acquires geospatial company GeoSpoc

Ola acquires geospatial company GeoSpoc

Tata Punch launch date out: What we know so far

Tata Punch launch date out: What we know so far

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Matt Edition launched in India: Price Details

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Matt Edition launched in India: Price Details

Ola acquires GeoSpoc: Plans to make geospatial technologies more accessible

Ola acquires GeoSpoc: Plans to make geospatial technologies more accessible

New TVS Jupiter 125 officially teased: Launch on October 7

New TVS Jupiter 125 officially teased: Launch on October 7

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition: What makes it Special?

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition: What makes it Special?

October 2021 car discounts:  Rs 53,000 off on Honda City and up to Rs 18,000 rebate on Honda Amaze

October 2021 car discounts:  Rs 53,000 off on Honda City and up to Rs 18,000 rebate on Honda Amaze

F1 2022 calendar could feature 23 races, seven sprint qualifying Grands Prix

F1 2022 calendar could feature 23 races, seven sprint qualifying Grands Prix

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 new variants launched: Now get Luxury Pack and AWD together

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 new variants launched: Now get Luxury Pack and AWD together

Royal Enfield Classic 500 reimagined as a vintage trials bike celebrating Johnny Brittain

Royal Enfield Classic 500 reimagined as a vintage trials bike celebrating Johnny Brittain

Mahindra Thar crosses 75,000 bookings: 50% customers opt for Automatic variants

Mahindra Thar crosses 75,000 bookings: 50% customers opt for Automatic variants

Mahindra sales drop by 12% in September as chip shortage affects production

Mahindra sales drop by 12% in September as chip shortage affects production

Simplified: Tata Punch variant-wise features and customization packs

Simplified: Tata Punch variant-wise features and customization packs

Honda 2Wheelers achieves 5 Crore sales milestone in India: Details

Honda 2Wheelers achieves 5 Crore sales milestone in India: Details