Royal Enfield creates world record: Receives highest-ever live viewership for all-new Classic 350’s launch

During the live broadcast of the all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350's launch, brand recorded highest-ever concurrent viewership, helping the company enter the Guinness World Records.

The all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350 has just been launched in the country at a starting price of Rs. 1.84 lakh, ex-showroom. With the launch of the all-new Classic 350, Royal Enfield has added a new feather to its cap. The motorcycle manufacturer has made its way into the Guinness Book of World Records. The company has received the highest live viewership count for the broadcast of the all-new Classic 350’s launch on YouTube.

The launch took place on September 1st, and within 30 minutes, from 11:30 AM to 12 Noon, 19,564 live viewers attended the launch. As a result, the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production has managed to break the existing record of 13,779 live viewers. While the aggregate viewership of the launch event’s live broadcast crossed lakhs, the concurrent peak viewership has been certified by Guinness World Records as the highest record mark.

Talking of the Classic 350, it has been one of the best-selling products of the brand in the Indian market. Even in the new-generation avatar, Classic 350 retains the old-school character that is generally associated with Royal Enfield motorcycles. However, it now features a new double downtube unit, which is borrowed from the Meteor 350.

The front forks are also updated, and it now uses 41 mm units. At 170 mm, the Classic 350 also gets a fairly substantial ground clearance. Talking of brakes, the front rotor is a 300 mm unit, while the rear disc measures 270 mm. The dual-disc variants come with dual-channel ABS, while the single-channel ABS functionality is offered with a drum at the rear-end.

The all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with the new J-Series motor, which was first seen on the Meteor 350. The single-cylinder thumper uses a SOHC mechanism with two valves. It produces 20.3 Hp of peak power and 27 Nm of max torque. The bump in power comes with the revised compression ratio and altered bore-stroke values. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit here. Also, the new model comes with a fuel gauge, which wasn’t available before.

